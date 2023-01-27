Modified On Jan 27, 2023 11:53 AM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Hycross

It loses the petrol and automatic options, but gets a new front end

Innova Crysta bookings were halted ahead of Innova Hycross debut.

It is back but only with the 2.4-litre diesel engine, mated to a five-speed manual.

Offered in the same four variants, bookings open for Rs 50,000.

Highlight features include power adjustable driver seat, auto AC and seven airbags.

Expected to launch soon with prices starting from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

After taking a small hiatus from the market to clear the path for the Innova Hycross, the Toyota Innova Crysta is back. It is now only being offered with a diesel-manual powertrain and will be available in the same four trims – G, Gx, Vx, and Zx – as earlier. Bookings for the updated Crysta are now open for a deposit of Rs 50,000.

The Crysta is positioned as the affordable (comparatively so) alternative to the Hycross. It has retained its 2.4-litre diesel unit (that has been likely updated to meet the upcoming emission norms) mated to a five-speed manual, while the six-speed automatic transmission has been chucked. Until now, the engine was rated at 150PS and 343Nm, but its performance figures might be slightly different for the updated model.

The Innova Crysta has returned with a refreshed front end for a bolder look, similar to the Hycross. Its features list will include an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC with rear vents and ambient lighting. The MPV comes with seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, and hill assist as part of the safety equipment.

The Innova Crysta is available to book and comes in five colours - White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze. It has a seven-seat layout as standard, while the G, Gx and Vx trims get the choice of an eight-seater layout too.

The diesel-only Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it pricier than the base-spec petrol Innova Hycross. However, the Crysta will still be more affordable than the Hycross’ feature-packed hybrid variants. Both MPVs will continue to be positioned above the Kia Carens and below the Kia Carnival.

