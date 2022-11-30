English | हिंदी

Toyota India’s Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar Is No More

Modified On Nov 30, 2022 12:40 PM By Rohit

Vikram played an instrumental role in shaping the Japanese carmaker’s run in India and his last public appearance was at the unveiling of the new Innova Hycross on November 25

Vikram S. Kirloskar

Toyota India’s Vice Chairman, Vikram S. Kirloskar, has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 64. Vikram is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

Following this unfortunate event, the carmaker put out a statement which read:

Many famous personalities including the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, have paid tributes to the business tycoon. Here’s what Gadkari put out on his social media handles-

Vikram was quite instrumental in shaping the Japanese marque’s Indian innings and his last public appearance was at the unveiling of the new Innova Hycross on November 25 in India. Apart from being the Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India, he also held key positions including Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems, and Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). He was the Vice Chairman for nearly 25 years.

Vikram Kirloskar at Innova Hycross' unveiling on November 25

We at CarDekho are saddened to hear the news of his passing and offer our condolences to the bereaved family and his dear ones in this tough time.

Rohit
