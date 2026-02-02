All
    Top-spec 2026 Tata Punch Facelift vs Tata Nexon Creative: Which Tata SUV Makes More Sense?

    Should you pick the feature-loaded Punch facelift or choose the bigger Nexon with additional powertrain options at a similar price?

    Published On Feb 02, 2026 10:45 AM By CarDekho

    Tata Punch Top vs Tata Nexon Creative

    The Tata Punch recently received a substantial update, bringing in a refreshed design and additional features. If you are planning to buy a higher-spec variant of the Punch facelift, the price of its top-spec trim is close to that of the mid-spec Tata Nexon. Although the Punch belongs to a smaller segment, its top Accomplished Plus S variant is priced close to the Nexon Creative. 

    So, should you go for the feature-rich Punch, or spend a bit more on the bigger Nexon? Let’s take a closer look.

    Price

     

    Tata Punch Accomplished + S

    Tata Nexon Creative

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.80 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11.80 lakh
    • The Punch Accomplished+ S is clearly the more affordable option in this comparison, with prices undercutting the Nexon Creative by around Rs 20,000.

    • At the upper end, the Nexon Creative demands nearly Rs 2 lakh more than the Punch Accomplished+ S.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Tata Punch Accomplished+ S

    Tata Nexon Creative

    Difference

    Length

    3876 mm

    3995 mm

    (-) 119 mm

    Width

    1742 mm

    1804 mm

    (-) 62 mm

    Height

    1615 mm

    1620 mm

    (-) 5 mm

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm

    2498 mm

    (-) 53 mm

    Bootspace

    366 litres

    382 litres

    -16 litres
    • The Nexon is overall bigger than the Punch facelift in every sense, which is expected since it sits in a higher segment.

    • That said, the Punch is not too far behind and still offers usable boot space.

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift boot space

    • The Nexon’s larger size should also result in better rear-seat comfort and a stronger road presence.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Punch Accomplished+ S 

    Tata Nexon Creative 

    Engine

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

    1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

    Power

    88 PS

    120 PS

    120 PS

    115 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AMT/6-speed ^DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AMT

    6-speed MT

    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    ^DCT - dual-clutch automatic

    • Considering the engine options of both the Punch Accomplished+ S and the Nexon Creative, both are offered with similar turbo-petrol engines. 

    • However, the Nexon provides more gearbox choices, including a DCT. 

    Tata Nexon

    • It also has an advantage with diesel and CNG options, making it more versatile.

    • The Punch Accomplished+ S, on the other hand, offers a naturally aspirated petrol engine option, aside from turbo-petrol choice.

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Punch Accomplished+ S

    Tata Nexon Creative

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Extended Under-thigh Support

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch digital driver’s display

    4-inch digital instrument cluster

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker

    4-speaker 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Automatic (with rear vents)

    Automatic (with rear vents)

    Sunroof

    Single-pane electric

    Air Purifier

    One-touch Up/down Window

    ✅ (Driver side)

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • When it comes to features, the Punch Accomplished+ S has a clear advantage. It offers several comfort and convenience features that are not available on the Nexon Creative, such as a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. 

    • These additions make the Punch feel more modern and better equipped.

    • The Nexon Creative, on the other hand, still covers the basics well and does not miss out on key safety features, making it a sensible option.

    • Additionally, the Punch Accomplished+ S comes equipped with safety tech such as a TPMS. The Punch facelift has also scored a five-star crash rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift dashboard 

    Note:

    The Tata Nexon has scored 5-star safety rating in both Global as well as Bharat NCAP crash tests.

    CarDekho Says

    The Tata Punch Accomplished+ S makes a strong case for itself by offering a long feature list, and modern tech at a lower price point. The Tata Nexon Creative, on the other hand, justifies its higher price with a bigger body, more powertrain options, and a stronger long-distance appeal. If space, and more powerful engine options matter more to you, stretching for the Nexon makes sense. 

    However, if you are looking for a more feature-rich option in a smaller footprint, the Punch facelift is worth considering. We have also compared the Punch facelift with the Maruti Fronx in our earlier report, which you can check out.

