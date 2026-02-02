Top-spec 2026 Tata Punch Facelift vs Tata Nexon Creative: Which Tata SUV Makes More Sense?

The Tata Punch recently received a substantial update, bringing in a refreshed design and additional features. If you are planning to buy a higher-spec variant of the Punch facelift, the price of its top-spec trim is close to that of the mid-spec Tata Nexon. Although the Punch belongs to a smaller segment, its top Accomplished Plus S variant is priced close to the Nexon Creative.

So, should you go for the feature-rich Punch, or spend a bit more on the bigger Nexon? Let’s take a closer look.

Price

Tata Punch Accomplished + S Tata Nexon Creative Price (ex-showroom) Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11.80 lakh

The Punch Accomplished+ S is clearly the more affordable option in this comparison, with prices undercutting the Nexon Creative by around Rs 20,000.

At the upper end, the Nexon Creative demands nearly Rs 2 lakh more than the Punch Accomplished+ S.

Dimensions

Model Tata Punch Accomplished+ S Tata Nexon Creative Difference Length 3876 mm 3995 mm (-) 119 mm Width 1742 mm 1804 mm (-) 62 mm Height 1615 mm 1620 mm (-) 5 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2498 mm (-) 53 mm Bootspace 366 litres 382 litres -16 litres

The Nexon is overall bigger than the Punch facelift in every sense, which is expected since it sits in a higher segment.

That said, the Punch is not too far behind and still offers usable boot space.

The Nexon’s larger size should also result in better rear-seat comfort and a stronger road presence.

Powertrain

Model Tata Punch Accomplished+ S Tata Nexon Creative Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG Power 88 PS 120 PS 120 PS 115 PS 100 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT/6-speed ^DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT 6-speed MT

*AMT - automated manual transmission

^DCT - dual-clutch automatic

Considering the engine options of both the Punch Accomplished+ S and the Nexon Creative, both are offered with similar turbo-petrol engines.

However, the Nexon provides more gearbox choices, including a DCT.

It also has an advantage with diesel and CNG options, making it more versatile.

The Punch Accomplished+ S, on the other hand, offers a naturally aspirated petrol engine option, aside from turbo-petrol choice.

Features

Feature Tata Punch Accomplished+ S Tata Nexon Creative Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ (with cornering function) ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Extended Under-thigh Support ✅ ❌ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch digital driver’s display 4-inch digital instrument cluster Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ❌ Sound system 8-speaker 4-speaker Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ❌ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Automatic (with rear vents) Automatic (with rear vents) Sunroof Single-pane electric ❌ Air Purifier ✅ ❌ One-touch Up/down Window ✅ (Driver side) ❌ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ❌ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ Rear defogger ✅ ❌ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌

When it comes to features, the Punch Accomplished+ S has a clear advantage. It offers several comfort and convenience features that are not available on the Nexon Creative, such as a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

These additions make the Punch feel more modern and better equipped.

The Nexon Creative, on the other hand, still covers the basics well and does not miss out on key safety features, making it a sensible option.

Additionally, the Punch Accomplished+ S comes equipped with safety tech such as a TPMS. The Punch facelift has also scored a five-star crash rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Note: The Tata Nexon has scored 5-star safety rating in both Global as well as Bharat NCAP crash tests.

CarDekho Says

The Tata Punch Accomplished+ S makes a strong case for itself by offering a long feature list, and modern tech at a lower price point. The Tata Nexon Creative, on the other hand, justifies its higher price with a bigger body, more powertrain options, and a stronger long-distance appeal. If space, and more powerful engine options matter more to you, stretching for the Nexon makes sense.

However, if you are looking for a more feature-rich option in a smaller footprint, the Punch facelift is worth considering. We have also compared the Punch facelift with the Maruti Fronx in our earlier report, which you can check out.