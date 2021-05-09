Top India Car News This Week: Skoda Fabia Unveiled, Citroen’s New Hatchback, Renault Kiger Prices Hiked And More
Published On May 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger
This week, we saw the prices of the Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza, and MG Gloster being hiked. Here’s a compilation of all the big headlines from the past seven days.
Ola To Enter The EV Car Market
Cab-hailing service Ola has announced its entry into the electric vehicle market. While it was already known that it is developing electric two-wheelers, Ola has now revealed its intention to offer four-wheelers as well. Here’s everything you need to know.
Skoda Fabia Unveiled Globally
Skoda has unveiled the Fabia hatchback with a new design language, radar-based safety features, and more turbo-petrol engines. The main question here is: Will it be relaunched in India? Head here for the details.
Price Hikes
Renault has hiked the prices of the Kiger by up to Rs 33,000. The base-spec and top-end variants remain unaffected, while the mid-spec variants see the maximum hike. Here’s the revised price list.
The MG Gloster has become pricier by up to Rs 80,000. However, it continues to be the most affordable offering in its segment. Head here for the new prices.
Toyota has hiked the prices of the Urban Cruiser and Glanza by up to Rs 34,000. Here’s the new price list.
Mahindra has increased prices across its lineup by up to Rs 49,000. Check out the new prices here.
Citroen To Launch Premium Hatchback In India
Citroen is planning to launch a premium hatchback in India. It will be its third launch for the country, after the debut of a sub-compact SUV later this year. Check out this story for more.
Mahindra Bolero Spied With A Dual-Tone Exterior
The Bolero has been spied with a new dual-tone exterior shade, hinting at a facelift for the SUV. It could get some new features and colour options too. Head to the story for details.
