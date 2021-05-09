  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsTop India Car News This Week: Skoda Fabia Unveiled, Citroen’s New Hatchback, Renault Kiger Prices Hiked And More

Top India Car News This Week: Skoda Fabia Unveiled, Citroen’s New Hatchback, Renault Kiger Prices Hiked And More

Published On May 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

  • 16883 Views
  • Write a comment

This week, we saw the prices of the Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza, and MG Gloster being hiked. Here’s a compilation of all the big headlines from the past seven days. 

Ola To Enter The EV Car Market

Cab-hailing service Ola has announced its entry into the electric vehicle market. While it was already known that it is developing electric two-wheelers, Ola has now revealed its intention to offer four-wheelers as well. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Skoda Fabia Unveiled Globally

Skoda Fabia 2021

Skoda has unveiled the Fabia hatchback with a new design language, radar-based safety features, and more turbo-petrol engines. The main question here is: Will it be relaunched in India? Head here for the details. 

Price Hikes

  • Renault has hiked the prices of the Kiger by up to Rs 33,000. The base-spec and top-end variants remain unaffected, while the mid-spec variants see the maximum hike. Here’s the revised price list. 

  • The MG Gloster has become pricier by up to Rs 80,000. However, it continues to be the most affordable offering in its segment. Head here for the new prices. 

  • Toyota has hiked the prices of the Urban Cruiser and Glanza by up to Rs 34,000. Here’s the new price list. 

  • Mahindra has increased prices across its lineup by up to Rs 49,000. Check out the new prices here

Citroen To Launch Premium Hatchback In India

Citroen is planning to launch a premium hatchback in India. It will be its third launch for the country, after the debut of a sub-compact SUV later this year. Check out this story for more. 

Mahindra Bolero Spied With A Dual-Tone Exterior

The Bolero has been spied with a new dual-tone exterior shade, hinting at a facelift for the SUV. It could get some new features and colour options too. Head to the story for details.

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • MG Gloster
  • Renault Kiger

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?