Top India Car News Of The Week: MG Hector And Hector Plus Facelift Launched, Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior Teased, Tata Sierra Clocks Record Bookings And More

New teasers, launches and even awards, this week had it all!

The Indian automotive industry is on a roll! Last week’s fast-paced action continued on, right from yet another facelift for this SUV, a new booking record and the announcement of the Indian Car Of The Year 2026 award dominating the headlines. In case you missed anything, here is a quick wrap up for this week:

2025 MG Hector And Hector Plus Facelifts Launched

It is true that the midsize SUV segment is very hot right now, and to make its offerings more competitive, MG Motor India launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus SUVs back on Monday. While the changes, which include cosmetic tweaks and minor feature enhancements, may not be a major departure from earlier versions, they still help give the SUVs a shot-in-the-arm in face of new competition. You can read more about the new Hector and Hector Plus here.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior Teased

The midsize SUV showdown continued on Monday with Mahindra opening bookings and giving us a sneak peek inside the XUV700 facelift, which has also been renamed to XUV 7XO. Along with a comprehensive styling refresh, the SUV is all set to get a three-screen dashboard layout, a new steering wheel and features like a powered ‘Boss mode’ and Harman Kardon music system from its electric siblings such as the XEV 9S and XEV 9e. Check out this story to know more about what the teaser shows.

Tata Sierra Clocks Record Booking Numbers

After the launch of the Sierra, Tata Motors opened bookings for its latest product back on Tuesday, and announced that the retro-styled compact SUV received upwards of 70,000 bookings within just 24 hours! Clearly, buyers in the compact SUV segment are smitten by the Sierra’s sophisticated design, strong powertrains and the long list of features. Read more about the Sierra’s booking details here.

Nissan Teases Upcoming 7-seater MPV, And Calls It…

Back on Thursday, Nissan revealed more details about its next product, a 7-seater MPV, which will be called the Gravite along with a few of its exterior design sketches. Slated to launch next month, the Gravite will kick off the carmaker’s product offensive which includes two more SUVs by 2027.

The Gravite will share its CMF-A+ platform with the Renault Triber and is expected to be powered by the same 1-litre petrol engine as well. You can also read more about the Gravite in detail here.

Maruti Victoris Is The Indian Car Of The Year 2026!

Ending the week’s action on a celebratory note, results for the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) Awards were announced on Thursday, with the Maruti Victoris bagging the prestigious Indian Car Of The Year 2026 title! Clearly, Maruti’s latest SUV impressed the jurors with its wide range of powertrains, practical nature and a long feature list earning it this honour. Following up to this, Mahindra’s XEV 9e was declared the winner of the Green Car Of The Year award, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI came out on top in the Premium Car Of The Year category. Here is all you need to know about the ICOTY awards and the contenders this year.