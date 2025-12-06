Top India Car News Of The Week: Maruti e Vitara Scores 5 Stars At BNCAP, Next-gen Kia Seltos Teased, New Hyundai Venue Booking Milestone And More

The last month of the year has shaped up to be unusually busy for the automotive world.

Last week, the automotive industry in India saw plenty of action, right from exciting teasers, to crash test results and some impressive booking numbers for Hyundai’s newest car as well. While we covered all the news in detail, if you had missed anything, here is a summary of all that happened this week:

2026 Kia Seltos Teased Ahead Of Debut

An exciting start to the week came with the first glimpse of the new second-generation Seltos, which is all set to be unveiled next week. The teasers give us key insights into the all-new design language as well as some feature upgrades that the compact SUV is slated to receive. While we wait eagerly for the India launch early next year, you can check out all we know about the new Seltos here.

2025 Maruti e Vitara Scores A 5-star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Next up, Maruti’s first EV, the e Vitara scored an impressive 5-star safety rating in the BNCAP crash tests, marking a 5-star streak for the carmaker after the Invicto, Dzire and Victoris scored perfect ratings earlier. This development comes amid Maruti’s push to debunk the previously-held notion of it making unsafe cars with poor structural integrity. Read in detail about the e Vitara’s test scores here.

Maruti e Vitara: ARAI-Claimed Range, Delivery Timelines, Charging And Aftersales Support Explained

Back on Tuesday, Maruti took wraps off the India-spec e Vitara, and revealed some key details about its very first EV. This includes an ARAI-claimed range of up to 543 km on a single charge, and three distinct variants that the SUV will be offered in. It also announced that it has set up an extensive charging network of over 2,000 EV chargers across more than 1,100 cities in the country. Check out this story for a more detailed look at what Maruti has planned for its EV ecosystem.

VinFast Limo Green India Launch Confirmed! Here’s When The Electric MPV Will Come To India

Come Wednesday, there was some intriguing news regarding the newest carmaker in India, VinFast, which has planned to launch an electric MPV for India in February 2026. A unique proposition, the Limo Green, is expected to sit somewhere between the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX 7 in the present landscape. While we do not know India-specific details yet, in Vietnam, it gets a 60.13 kWh battery pack with a claimed range figure of 450 km. This is paired to a 201PS motor with a torque figure of 280 Nm. Read more about what to expect from the VinFast Limo Green here.

New 2025 Hyundai Venue: It Received This Much Bookings In Its First Month Of Launch!

November was a good month for Hyundai, with more than 50,000 domestic sales, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.3 per cent. Among the contributors to this achievement, was the recently-launched Venue which has already gathered upwards of 32,000 bookings within less than a month! To know more about the Venue’s booking success, check out this story.