Top Car News That Mattered Over The Past Week: MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched, Nissan’s Creta Rival Compact SUV Unveiled, Mahindra 2025 Bolero And Bolero Neo Launched

Mahindra launched the 2025 Bolero and Bolero Neo, MG, Toyota and Jeep introduced special editions and India cricket legend Rohit Sharma took home a Tesla Model Y

Over the past week, we’ve seen exciting updates in the Indian automotive segment. Skoda stole the spotlight with the Octavia RS as it is now sold out before its launch. Mahindra refreshed its rugged workhorses: the Bolero and Bolero Neo; MG rolled out the limited Windsor EV Inspire Edition and Kia made the Carens Clavis 6-seater more accessible.

On the other hand, Jeep and Toyota also introduced special editions for their SUVs and we’ve got some important official updates about upcoming Nissan and Hyundai SUVs too. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma turned heads off the field with his newest ride: a Tesla Model Y.

Here’s a quick recap of all that made headlines:

2025 MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched

MG has launched the limited Windsor EV Inspire edition to mark the successful one year of the popular EV on our shores. This edition is limited to 300 units only and is based on the top-spec Essence variant. It gets several cosmetic changes, including new colour options inside and out. However, it misses out on the bigger battery option that is available with the Windsor EV Pro.

2025 Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Bolero and the Bolero Neo. Two of the longest-running SUV nameplates have now been updated with new top-spec variants, respectively. While both the Bolero and Bolero Neo continue with the same engines under the hood, they get subtle design enhancements as well as a few feature additions to keep them relevant in the market.

Kia Carens Clavis 6-Seater Variants Now More Affordable

Kia is offering Carens Clavis with the 6-seater configuration in mid-spec variants. You can now have it from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, priced from Rs 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, Kia offered the 6-seater Carens Clavis only in the top-spec HTX Plus variant that comes with a single turbo-petrol engine. Now, Kia is offering this in some of the lower-spec trims, which means Kia has opened an option to have a 6-seater configuration in Kia Carens Clavis with a diesel engine as well.

2025 Hyundai Venue Launch Date Confirmed

Hyundai is set to launch the second generation of the Venue on November 4. We’ve spotted the Venue being tested previously, and from what we could learn from the spyshots, the upcoming Venue is expected to have a completely updated design and new features. However, no changes are expected on the powertrain front; the same NA petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options are likely to continue.

Nissan’s New Compact SUV Tekton Unveiled

Nissan will soon make a comeback into the compact SUV space in India with the launch of their compact SUV, Tekton, which will take on the odds of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Kushaq and more. The Tekton features a bold design language, much inspired by the Nissan Patrol and will be manufactured in India for both domestic and export markets. Read our story to know more about what to expect.

India-Spec 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Sold Out Before Launch

The upcoming Skoda Octavia RS has been completely sold out. Skoda has limited the performance sedan to 100 units in India, which will be fully imported models. It will be launched on October 17 hence marking a comeback for the iconic nameplate. Wonder what makes the Octavia RS special? You can check out its details and the delivery timeline here.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched

Toyota has launched the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition with cosmetic tweaks. The new Leader Edition’s updates list includes cosmetic body kit fitments, a new interior theme and an additional feature. However, just like the 2024 version, this edition is also available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a rear-wheel drive setup.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched

Jeep India has introduced the 2025 Compass Track Edition, built on the top-spec Model-S variant. Like other Jeep special editions, this edition also comes with several cosmetic tweaks, a few accessories and a new cabin theme. It’s available in three colour options and carries a Rs 25,000 premium.

Rohit Sharma Took Home Tesla Model Y

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has just added a brand-new Tesla Model Y to his impressive car collection. He chose the Stealth Grey colour for the exterior and went with a stylish dual-tone white and black interior, which comes at a premium. Interestingly, his car sports a special registration number ‘3015’, a special pick! But do you know why? You can know that and more about the car, too, in our report.