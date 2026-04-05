Top Car News Over The Past Week: Bharat NCAP Scores, New Tata & Volkswagen Facelifts And VinFast’s Third Product For India

The Indian automotive space had another eventful and exciting week, featuring crash test results of two very popular Korean SUVs, teaser of new cars, and the unveiling of a new electric MPV. The good news is that this week had a variety of cars, from a small mass-market hatchback to SUVs and an MPV.

So if you were not able to catch up with the news, here’s a quick look at the biggest automotive headlines from the past week:

Hyundai Venue Bharat NCAP Results Announced

The recently launched Venue facelift has secured a full 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, after scoring 5 stars in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

Kia Seltos Scores Big In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The new Kia Seltos has left us impressed with a full 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring top marks in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

Also, Kia is expected to introduce new top-spec GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants of the Seltos, as hinted in the recent Bharat NCAP report. These trims will likely sit above the current GTX(A) and X-Line(A) variants, offering additional features.

Tata Tiago Facelift Spied Testing

Tata’s entry-level hatchback, the Tiago, has been spotted testing in its facelifted version, marking its first major update in a while. Since it was camouflaged, we couldn’t decode a lot, but the test mule hinted at a refreshed design with a slimmer grille, redesigned headlamps, new alloy wheels and a few other tweaks. It will likely bring a refreshed interior too; however, we expect it to remain unchanged mechanically.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Date Confirmed

VinFast has confirmed that its all-electric VF MPV 7 will be launched in India on April 15, with pre-bookings already underway. The MPV, which will also be offered in the commercial space as the Limo Green, marks the brand’s third product for the Indian market.

The VF MPV 7 is a spacious 7-seater cabin, with a typical Vinfast-style minimalist interior. Powered by a single battery pack, the electric MPV delivers up to 450 km of claimed range.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Teased

Volkswagen has confirmed that the facelift Taigun will make its India debut on April 9. The teaser showcases its side profile and hints at new design elements up front, giving it a sleeker and more modern appearance. The facelifted model is expected to come with multiple new features but the same engine options, along with a new automatic gearbox option.

MG Hector Diesel Launched

MG has relaunched the Hector diesel in India with prices starting from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel option is being offered in a single Sharp Pro (O) variant, alongside the existing petrol versions. The unit is a 2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Which of these updates caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for more updates.