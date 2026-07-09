Top 5 Interesting Features In The New Nissan Tekton That You Should Know About

Nissan has just launched the all-new Tekton in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), marking its return to the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. The Tekton has already generated plenty of buzz thanks to its bold styling, powerful turbo-petrol engine options, and a feature-rich cabin that promises to take on some of the most popular SUVs in the segment. While there's a lot to like about Nissan's newest offering, here are five standout features of the Tekton that deserve your attention.

Let's have a look at these 5 most interesting features that we really loved about the 2026 Nissan Tekton:

Powered Tailgate

One of the most convenient features on the Nissan Tekton is its electrically powered tailgate, which is one of the main feature highlights of the new mid-size SUV. Not only does it make the car feel more upmarket and modern, but this feature enhances the convenience of opening and closing the boot with ease, especially if your hands are full. The tailgate can also be operated using the key fob, adding an extra layer of convenience during everyday use.

Infotainment System With Built-In Google

The higher variants of the Nissan Tekton come equipped with a premium infotainment system featuring built-in Google, bringing services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to supported apps directly onto the touchscreen. This eliminates the need to rely on your smartphone for navigation and voice commands, making the overall experience more seamless. It not only adds to the convenience but also gives the Tekton's cabin a more connected and tech-forward feel.

6-Way Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

The Nissan Tekton’s front row of seats gets a 6-way power adjustment and is also ventilated. This powered seat function helps to easily get into your preferred driving position without having to fight with manual levers, while the ventilated seats have become an increasingly common requirement for customers as it helps cool down the seat during the hot summer season of India. Along with the powered and ventilation option, the front seats also get a manual lumbar support adjustment, ensuring a comfortable back support, especially for those long highway trips.

Panoramic Sunroof

Panoramic sunroofs are slowly becoming a must-have feature in modern cars because of their premium appeal and also for making the cabin feel more airy. If you’re planning on buying the Tekton, you are in luck because Nissan is offering a panoramic sunroof in the Tekton not just in the top-spec variant, but also in the mid-variants, making it more easily accessible to buyers with a tight budget.

Dual-Zone Climate Control

If you constantly find yourself arguing with your co-passenger regarding the AC temperature, the Nissan Tekton’s dual-zone climate control can be your saviour. The dual-zone climate control feature allows you to set different temperatures for the driver and co-driver AC vents, hence giving both occupants a temperature at their comfort level. The AC settings can be accessed via the infotainment screen.

For a more detailed explanation of all features of the new Nissan Tekton offered across all variants, check out the variant-wise features story.