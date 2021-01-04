Top 10 New Car Launches In Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 Lakh Range In 2021

Modified On Jan 04, 2021 11:34 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV500 2020

Even in 2021, we are going to see a lot of brand new SUVs as well as new generations of existing SUVs

The year 2020 saw many new SUVs, an all-new hatchback, a new generation of a popular sedan and much more. SUVs dominated the launches in 2020 and it seems like 2021 will be no different. In the Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh range, most of the launches next year are of SUVs only. Mahindra and Skoda seem to have many new exciting cars incoming. So, here are the top 10 cars launching in 2021 that will come in the 10-20 lakh range.

Tata Gravitas

Expected launch date: January 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Expected price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

The Tata Gravitas will be among the earliest launches of 2021, most likely to enter the market in January 2021. It is a 6- and 7-seater version of the Harrier, carrying a captain or bench seat in the second row and an additional third row. The Gravitas is expected to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular variants of Harrier. Also, it might get the upcoming 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will also come on the harrier.

Jeep Compass Facelift

Launch date: January 7 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT and 9-speed AT (Diesel) / 7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT (Petrol)

Expected price: Rs 17 lakh onwards

After being in India for nearly 4 years, the Jeep Compass is all set to receive a big facelift on January 7. The Compass facelift will carry several styling upgrades and get a completely refreshed cabin. The powertrain and transmission options are expected to remain the same as earlier. To make it a more attractive package, a few new features are also expected onboard.

MG ZS Petrol

Expected launch date: First half 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Expected price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

The MG ZS will be the entry-level offering from the carmaker, rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks. It is expected to get a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The ZS is expected to get features such as panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, six airbags and much more.

Second-gen Mahindra XUV500

Expected launch date: First Quarter 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Expected price: Rs 14 lakh onwards

The new generation XUV500 was set to launch in 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its launch was delayed. It is now expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The SUV will sit on a new platform and sport new engines. Seeing the spy shots, it will get features such as two integrated digital displays, connected car tech and level 1 autonomous driving assistance technology with features such as emergency autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

New Mahindra Scorpio

Expected launch date: mid-2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Expected price: Rs 13 lakh onwards

The new Scorpio is likely to be launched after the debut of the new XUV500, around mid-2021. The tall-boy SUV is expected to sit on an updated ladder frame chassis and come with more safety features. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines powering the Thar and upcoming XUV500 will also come on the Scorpio with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Hyundai Creta 7-seater

Expected launch date: Second Half 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol and Diesel

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT (Diesel) / 7-speed DCT (Turbo Petrol)

Expected price: Rs 11 lakh onwards

Hyundai is bringing in the 7-seater version of Creta, which might be named ‘Alcazar.’ The front look of the 7-seater will be identical to the new Creta. The rear profile will be revised with new tail light design, higher roofline and a flatter bootlid. It will fit in as an alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio and MPVs like Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas as well. Expect it to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the regular variants of the new Creta.

Skoda Vision IN SUV

Expected launch date: First Quarter 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol engines

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG

Expected price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

Skoda unveiled the Vision IN SUV as a concept just before the Auto Expo 2020. It has already been spied testing in India, ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2021. The Vision IN SUV will come with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Skoda has stated that the pricing will remain highly competitive as they will follow heavy localization. The Vision IN SUV will go up against the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Volkswagen Taigun

Expected launch date: First Half 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol engines

Gearbox options - 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT and 7-speed DSG

Expected price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

Volkswagen Taigun is the brand’s upcoming answer to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Recently, the carmaker put out a teaser of the Taigun indicating its imminent launch in early 2021. It will sit on the MQB-A0 IN platform, same as the Skoda Vision IN, with heavy localization. Further, just like the Skoda Vision SUV, Taigun will also get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

New Generation Skoda Octavia

Expected launch date: Second Quarter 2021

Powertrain options: Turbo Petrol

Gearbox options - 7-speed DSG

Expected price: Rs 18 lakh onwards

Skoda discontinued the Octavia earlier in 2020, only to bring in its new generation. It was expected to be launched by Diwali 2020 but got delayed to 2021. The newer version has already been spied testing in our country. The new Octavia will get several styling upgrades which will make it look similar to the elder sibling Superb. Inside the cabin, it is expected to get more safety features along with connected car technology. The Octavia will come with a 2.0 Litre TSI engine.

Mahindra XUV300 EV

Expected launch date: Second Half 2021

Powertrain options: Electric

Gearbox options - Single Speed

Expected price: Rs 15 lakh onwards

Mahindra has confirmed the launch of the XUV300 EV for 2021. It will squarely go up against the Tata Nexon EV, currently one of the most affordable and popular long-range EVs in the country. The XUV300 is likely to offer a driving range of around 350 kilometres. The pricing will be very similar to that of the Nexon EV, which is priced from Rs 14 lakh.

