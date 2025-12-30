Top 10 Features Mahindra XUV 7XO Could Borrow From Mahindra XEV 9e

Seven of these features have already been shown in the teasers

Mahindra is expected to make the XUV 7XO a lot more feature-rich than its outgoing version, the XUV700. In pursuit of this, we believe the XUV 7XO will borrow quite many features from the XEV 9e, which also happens to be Mahindra's flagship EV. Below, in this list, we have detailed all of those features:

Triple Screen Display

The XUV 7XO has already been teased multiple times with a triple screen setup and on the latest spy images, we have confirmed that the production version of the XUV 7XO facelift will feature the same 12.3-inch triple screen setup as seen in the XEV 9e. This will include an infotainment, a digital driver’s display and a dedicated co-passenger screen.

16-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

Another feature shown in the teaser is the Harman Kardon audio system in the XUV 7XO. While they haven’t explicitly confirmed the number of speakers, it is expected to be the same punchy 16-speaker unit as seen in the XEV 9e as well as the XEV 9S (the electric equivalent of the XUV 7XO).

You can check out the mutual features between the XUV 7XO and the XEV 9S in this report.

Ambient Lighting

We have also seen the multi-colour ambient lighting of the XUV 7XO in the teasers. It runs across the dashboard towards the door panels. This lighting setup is also likely to be the same as what you get in the XEV 9e.

Powered Co-Driver Seat With Boss Mode

A feature showcased quite prominently in the XUV 7XO is the ‘Boss Mode’ for the front co-passenger seat. Along with that, the spyshots have confirmed that the front co-passenger seat will also be power adjustable with the control buttons located on the door panel. The XEV 9e also has the same feature.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

In the most recent teaser, Mahindra has given away the BYOD feature in the XUV 7XO – another element borrowed from the XEV 9e. This allows the second row passengers to bring in their own devices and connect them seamlessly to the front seat backs for entertainment on the way.

Rear Sunshades

Although not shown clearly, keen-eyed viewers would have caught hold of the presence of rear window sunshades in the Mahindra XUV 7XO. In fact, it has become a very common offering in cars at the price range that the XUV 7XO is supposed to be positioned in. It is a thoughtful addition and allows comfort and privacy to rear occupants.

Powered Tailgate

The XUV 7XO is expected to feature a powered tailgate, too, as found in the XEV 9e. This is indeed a very convenient feature to have, especially when your hands are full.

Dual Wireless Charger

Having one wireless charger is no surprise for the XUV 7XO on today's date. But considering Mahindra has added their eSUVs like the BE 6 and XEV 9e with a dual wireless charger, we expect the XUV 7XO to also feature the same. Needless to say, this will add great convenience for multiple people trying to charge their devices simultaneously.

Bonus - 540-Degree Camera

Here’s where it gets interesting. The XEV 9e gets a 360-degree camera and so does the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO. However, Mahindra has gone a step further in providing a 540-degree system in the XUV 7XO. This means the camera is capable of projecting an underbody view of the SUV on screen, which is a boon. In this case, the XUV 7XO stands ahead of the XEV 9e.

So, based on our report, let us know your thoughts in the comments. Which of these SUVs would you pick for yourself?