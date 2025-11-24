Top 10 Automatic Hatchbacks To Consider If You’re Looking For Ease Of Driving

This list is all about convenient automatic hatchbacks to own, but wait till the end!

Hatchbacks are built for convenience – easy to drive and easy on the wallet. In India, getting a hatchback generally meant you’re looking for a no-nonsense car to take you from point A to point B without fuss. Now, originally, an automatic gearbox in a hatchback was unheard of, but now each and every hatchback sold in India comes with the option of that convenient gearbox. Let’s take a look at some of the best automatic hatchbacks you can buy in India. Read till the end for some epic surprises. If you’re looking for affordable cars (other than hatchbacks) with an automatic gearbox, these are some great options.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Price: Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 5.45 lakh

Variants: VXi (O), VXi+ (O)

The Alto is the most affordable automatic hatchback you can buy in India

It’s not just affordable to buy but also really affordable to own

The automatic gearbox is only available on the top two trims

Comes with 25 years of legacy and for very good reason (mentioned above)

Comes with barebones tech and features like a touchscreen, digital speedometer, six airbags, parking sensors and more, that will be barely enough for everyday use

Despite it only making 67 PS from the 1-litre petrol, the Alto K10 is surprisingly fun to drive and feels very peppy too

Tata Tiago/ Tiago EV

Price: Rs 6.31 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh (Tiago)/ Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.19 lakh (Tiago EV)

Variants: XTA, XZA, XZA NRG, XTA CNG, XZA CNG, XZA NRG CNG (Tiago)/ XE MR, XT MR, XT LR, XZ+ Tech Lux LR

The Tiago is one of the very few cars in this list that offers the option of an automatic transmission, with all the powertrain options it has on offer

It was also the first ever automatic to get a CNG kit from the factory, making it practical and quite frugal to drive

Comes decently loaded with tech, as is the case with nearly every Tata Motors model on offer

Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric cars in India and has helped Tata Motors’ EV division become popular

One of the few remaining hatchbacks in India to come with a sort of off-road package with the NRG variants

It is now long overdue to get its next-generation model, which should help Tata Motors with better sales

Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 7.04 lakh to 8.65 lakh

Variants: VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, ZXi+

If you’ve never heard about the Swift, then you probably need to hurry up from Bedrock – it’s one of the most iconic hatchbacks that we’ve ever had in the country

The Swift is such a dependable nameplate that it shaped the fun hatchback culture in India, defining that a hatchback can be more than just efficient and practical

Latest-gen Swift takes a departure from the nameplate’s tradition as it now comes with a brand new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine

Despite its 20-year legacy and four generations in India, the Swift is a car that you can still buy with your eyes closed

Its crash test rating is yet to come, but since the new Dzire has a 5-star rating from BNCAP and GNCAP, the Swift should fare similarly

Tech on board is at par, if not more, compared to its rivals, with features like a large touchscreen, wireless phone charger and more.

Any hatchback you look at, you’re bound to get a maximum of five seats for everyone to sit. But if you’re on a tight budget and want a 7-seater car, check these out.

Toyota Glanza/Maruti Baleno

Price: Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 9.15 lakh (Glanza)/ Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh (Baleno)

Variants: S, G, V (Glanza)/ Delta, Zeta, Alpha (Baleno)

If you thought the Tiago-Tiago EV siblings were an interesting pairing, wait till you experience the Glanza and Baleno

Despite the Glanza essentially being a rebadged Baleno, the Glanza is a better option because it has a longer warranty as standard

Both cars are identical in terms of features and powertrains, and the choice boils down to whose design you like better

The Glanza and Baleno offer good value for an automatic hatchback since mid-spec variants also have this convenient gearbox.

The latest models have not yet been crash tested under new rules, but both come with six airbags and other important safety features as standard

Being a Maruti Suzuki/Toyota product, both get enough features to help you live your driving life more easily

Unfortunately, none of these affordable hatchbacks get Level 2 ADAS. However, if you’re looking for some affordable ones with this safety option, these should be on your radar (pun intended).

Hyundai i20/ i20 N Line

Price: Rs 8.13 lakh to Rs 10.52 lakh (i20)/ Rs 10.23 lakh to Rs 11.60 lakh (i20 N Line)

Variants: Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O), Asta (O), Asta (O) Knight, Asta DT, Asta (O) DT Knight (i20)/ N6, N6 DT, N8, N8 DT (i20 N Line)

Hyundai is the only mass-market manufacturer that thinks about enthusiasts to some extent, as the N Line comes with more sporty credentials

If you’re looking for a no-nonsense Hyundai hatchback, then the standard i20 does the job quite adeptly

Since it’s a Hyundai, it has a ton of features on offer – a large touchscreen, digital cluster, sunroof and more

It needs a new crash test to get a better rating than what it has, which is currently at 3 stars

The i20 is a well-engineered product for the masses, while a decently fun machine for the enthusiasts

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs 9.42 lakh to Rs 10.52 lakh

Variants: Creative S, Accomplished S, Accomplished+ S

Tata Motors' bigger hatchback is the only remaining hatchback to get a diesel engine, but sadly, only with automatic

Recently got a facelift that gave it some much-needed features and a mid-life bump

The automatic gearbox is only limited to the top-spec variants

Top-spec Accomplished+ S with all bells and whistles is only available with the automatic

One of two hatchbacks in India that come with a dual-clutch automatic (DCT), and the Altroz is the only one with a 6-speed unit

The turbo-petrol engine needs a bit more oomph to make the DCT more enjoyable to drive

It's one of the safest hatchbacks in India with a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP.

Citroen C3X

Price: Rs 9.05 lakh

Variants: Shine Turbo

The only French car on the list comes with a quirky design

The automatic gearbox is only available on the turbo-petrol engine, and it is a smooth gearbox which also feels sporty

The C3X is the closest to a French hot hatch India gets, as the 1.2-litre is quite peppy to drive, regardless of the gearbox it is with

Comes loaded with decent features that will get the job done on a daily basis

The USP of the car is how it rides because of the comfortable suspension that Citroen has given the C3X

The C3X is one of two Citroen models left to get a crash test rating from BNCAP

The C3X may look like an SUV, but it’s really a hatchback. Here are 10 SUVs under Rs 15 lakh that you can check out instead.

BONUS

We told you to keep on reading till the end for a bonus, and if you stuck around, this time we have not one, not two, but three bonus cars for you! All three are iconic hatchbacks that, thankfully, are still on sale in India

MINI Cooper S

Price: Rs 43.70 lakh to Rs 54.40 lakh

Variants: Essential, Classic, Favoured, John Cooper Works Trim

Can a hatchback be more iconic than a MINI Cooper?

Comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and unfortunately, the latest gen is only available with an automatic engine

The Cooper S is one of two three-door hatchbacks available in India (tell us the other one in the comments)

Along with being iconic, the MINI is properly sporty too, with a balanced chassis that manages between sporty and comfort

MINI is all about rounded design, and now even the touchscreen has a round layout, very different from the rectangular screens in every other car

It’s only been tested by the Euro NCAP, and it got a commendable 5-star rating

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Price: Rs 50.91 lakh

Variants: Only 1

Another iconic hatchback, and it is finally available in India. And it only took nearly 50 years to do that.

Fights squarely with the MINI Cooper S but offers more value with its five-door layout and more space in the cabin

Makes more power than the MINI but is still not the most powerful hatchback on sale in India

Comes in limited numbers, so if you weren’t lucky with the first batch, hope that you are with the next one (if that happens)

Also quite a safe vehicle with its 5-star rating from Euro NCAP

Once a car crosses a certain price point, do you guys really care about the features on offer? If so, then it comes with a large touchscreen, a large driver’s display and a single-pane sunroof, among others

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+

Price: Rs 80 lakh

Variants: Only 1

It’s the most powerful, the most radical, the most outlandish hatchback that India (and the world) has ever seen

Also comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out a mind-bending 421 PS!

Tuned by the maniacs at AMG, the A 45 S is nothing short of a monster on the streets and on the track

Since it’s an AMG, don’t expect a cushiony ride quality, as it’s tuned for handling

Tech onboard is abundant, as it should be, with MBUX-powered touchscreen, a digital driver’s display

Which of these 10 automatic hatchbacks would you get? Let us know in the comments.