7 of these offer more than 600 PS of performance and the only electric offering on this list come from Lotus

We have compiled the launches of a lot of premium and luxury cars from multiple carmakers this year, all of them in the double digits. The demand for pricey cars extends to the performance category as well in 2023 with India witnessing over a dozen launches of sports cars and the like. Check out what enthusiast-centric performance cars were launched and how powerful they are, in this listicle.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Price: Rs 8.89 crore

Lamborghini’s latest creation, the Revuelto, landed on Indian shores towards the end of the year, not long after its global debut. The Aventador’s successor packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine, mated to a 3 electric motor setup. Combined, this setup makes 1015 PS and this power is sent to all wheels via an 8-speed DCT. Want to know how quickly the Revuelto can go from 0-100 kmph? Click here to find out.

Ferrari 296 GTS

Price: Rs 6.24 crore

The Ferrari 296 GTS, which is the convertible version of the 296 GTB, was also launched this year. The 296 GTS comes with a 3-litre V6 engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 830 PS and 740 Nm. This power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed DCT and it is capable of doing the 0-100 kmph run in 2.9 seconds. The Ferrari 296 GTS has a top-speed of 330 kmph.

McLaren Artura

Price: Rs 5.1 crore

The McLaren Artura is a plug-in hybrid supercar, launched in India early this year. It is equipped with a 3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine mated to an electric motor setup with a combined output of 680 PS and 720 Nm. The Artura gets this power sent to its rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3 seconds and has a top-speed of 330 kmph.

Maserati MC20

Price: Rs 3.69 crore

The Maserati MC20, another mid-engine supercar, was launched early this year. It packs a potent 3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine (and no electric motors at the wheel) that puts out 630 PS and 730 Nm, and is paired with an 8-speed DCT in a rear-wheel-drive setup. The MC20 can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 325 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GT63 SE Performance

Price: Rs 3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz brought its most powerful four-door offering till date to India this year - the AMG GT63 SE Performance. This super sedan gets a 4-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine that churns out 639 PS and 900 Nm. It also gets a 400-volt hybrid assist which increases the output figures to 843 PS and 1470 Nm. The GT63 SE Performance can finish the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds, same as the Ferrari 296 GTS, and if you want to know its top-speed, click here.

Lotus Eletre

Price: Rs 2.55 crore to Rs 2.99 crore

Lotus’s first car in India is the Eletre, an electric performance SUV. This model packs a 112 kWh battery pack and comes in 2 powertrains: a 611 PS/710 Nm electric motor with a range of up to 600 km and a 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds, and a 918 PS/985 Nm electric motor setup with a range of up to 490 km and a 0-100 kmph run time of just 2.95 seconds. Know more about this electric SUV from its launch report.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster

Price: Rs 2.35 crore

Mercedes has been on a spree of performance cars launches this year and one of them was the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster, which made its comeback after 12 years. The stylish convertible sports tourer packs a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 476 PS and 700 Nm. The cabriolet has a 0-100 kmph run time of just 3.9 seconds, and if you want to know more, click here.

Porsche Panamera

Price: Rs 1.68 crore

Porsche launched the third-generation Panamera in India this year which comes with a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. This unit churns out 353 PS and 500 Nm, and comes paired with an 8-speed DCT in a rear-wheel-drive setup. The new Panamera can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds and has a top-speed of 272 kmph.

Porsche Cayenne

Price: Rs 1.36 crore to Rs 1.42 crore

Apart from the new Panamera, India also got the new Porsche Cayenne this year. The performance SUV gets a 3-litre V6 engine as standard which makes 348 PS. The same engine is used in the E-Hybrid variant, but it is paired with a plug-in hybrid system and churns out 470 PS. The top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo GT comes with a 4-litre V8 engine that makes 659 PS.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

Price: Rs 1.30 crore

The AMG SL 55 was not the only sporty drop-top launched by Mercedes India in 2023. At the very beginning of this year, we got the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet. It houses a 3-litre inline-6 petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. This engine churns out 435 PS and 520 Nm and the hybrid tech adds a 22 PS and 250 Nm boost. It has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds. Know abouts its design and features from its launch report.

BMW M2

Price: Rs 99.90 lakh

Earlier this year, BMW brought the M2 sports coupe to the country. Priced at almost Rs 1 crore, the 2-door 2+2 seater gets its power from a 3-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine. This unit makes 460 PS and 550 Nm, and comes with the unique option of a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The BMW M2 can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. To know more about the M2, check out its launch report.

Mercedes-AMG C43

Price: Rs 98 lakh

Another sports sedan from Mercedes-Benz was launched this year. The Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 went on sale recently and comes with a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that churns out an impressive 408 PS and 500 Nm. The power is delivered to all 4 wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission and it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds. Learn more about its performance from our first drive review.

BMW Z4

Price: Rs 90.90 lakh

The BMW Z4 received a facelift this year and got minor exterior design changes. The BMW convertible gets a 3-litre straight-6 turbo-petrol engine that makes 340 PS and 500 Nm. This unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and it can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

All prices are ex-showroom

