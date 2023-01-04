Published On Jan 04, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Hector 2022

The list also includes three electric cars: one each from MG, Hyundai and Mahindra

2023 will be marked by multiple new car launches and reveals slated to happen throughout the year from almost all the top mass-market and luxury carmakers. While January’s highlight will be the Auto Expo slated to take place between the 13th and 18th, there are some key car launches that have been scheduled for the first month.

Let’s check out all the new cars coming your way this January:

Facelifted MG Hector and Hector Plus

For buyers looking to pick either of the midsize SUVs from MG, the carmaker is set to introduce them in a refreshed avatar soon. MG seems to have reworked the exterior profiles of both the Hector and Hector Plus, which now sport a much larger grille with chrome embellishments. Both the SUVs will come with a redone cabin layout as well with additional equipment such as multi-colour ambient lighting and a bigger touchscreen system. No mechanical changes are part of the mid-life update for both the models.

Facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios And Aura

Image of current Grand i10 Nios used for representation purpose only

Hyundai, although not expected at the expo, will likely launch the facelifted versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura this January. Based on the spied test mule of the former, both the facelifted hatchback and sedan could get a refreshed grille, larger LED DRLs, new alloy wheel design, and updated taillights. We are expecting Hyundai to equip both the models with an updated infotainment system and a new upholstery. The hatchback-sedan duo will be petrol-only offerings and will continue with the existing powertrain setups.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

The XUV400 EV, Mahindra’s first long-range electric car, is being readied for its launch this month. Although it’s the EV derivative of the XUV300, it has a longer footprint than the sub-4m SUV while sporting some cosmetic and visual differences. Its 39.4kWh battery pack is good for 456km (ARAI-claimed) and supports 50kW DC fast charging as well. Expect its prices to kick off at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Planning To Buy An SUV Under Rs 20 Lakh In 2023? These Could Be Your Options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

Ever since the Glanza CNG went on sale, it’s already been out in public that Toyota will launch the Hyryder CNG soon. This will make the SUV the second Toyota product in India to get the relatively greener fuel alternative. The CNG kit will be offered with the mild-hybrid powertrain of the Toyota SUV and the CNG trims are expected to cost nearly a lakh more than their petrol-only counterparts.

Fourth-generation Kia Carnival

At Auto Expo 2020, Kia launched the current-gen Carnival in India. Fast forward to Auto Expo 2023, we believe the carmaker could take up this opportunity to introduce the fourth-generation MPV in our markets. The new Kia Carnival features looks more premium and more SUV-esque compared to the outgoing model and also gets a rich and feature-loaded cabin. However, it is expected to be a diesel-only offering, retaining the existing Carnival’s powertrain.

Facelifted Tata Harrier

Tata is expected to unveil the facelifted Harrier at the expo ahead of its launch sometime later this month. With the update, the SUV will get some cosmetic revisions over its current iteration while the most significant feature update as per its latest spy shots will be the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Expect the facelifted Harrier to soldier on with the existing 2-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The new Harrier is also likely to spawn an EV version of the midsize SUV.

MG Air EV

After having introduced an SUV in the EV space in India, MG Motor is looking to offer a compact vehicle as its next EV which could be called the ‘Air EV.’ The compact electric offering, which seems more like a quadricycle than a car, gets two battery pack options for its Indonesia-spec model that come with a claimed range of up to 300km. Don’t let the size fool you into believing that it won’t be well-equipped as the model sold in Indonesia packs dual displays, connected car tech and LED DRLs as well.

Also Read: Top 7 EVs Coming To India In 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 5

In December 2022, Hyundai took the covers off the India-spec Ioniq 5. The electric crossover, which shares its platform with the Kia EV6, is expected to go on sale at the Auto Expo 2023, with prices likely to start from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV has a 72.6kWh battery pack capable of offering a claimed range of 631km. It is mostly known for its retro yet futuristic styling with quirky design elements inside and out while featuring plenty of tech on board.

Facelifted BMW 3 Series

The seventh-gen BMW 3 Series has been on shelves in India since 2019 and the time has come for it to receive a mid-life update. After unveiling the sedan in its facelifted iteration globally last year, the German marque is gearing up to introduce it in our market in January 2023. The new 3 Series features cosmetic tweaks inside and out while also including ADAS tech. It will continue to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, with the sedan’s base trims now housing a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

Also Read: 7 Most Important Things You Should Keep In Mind Before Driving In Winters

Third-gen BMW X1

Back in June 2022, BMW’s entry-level SUV, the X1, was revealed in its third-gen avatar. The SUV is slated to set foot in India this January and it also has an EV counterpart which too is expected to be India-bound soon. Both have design similarities inside and out with EV-specific differences on the latter including blue accents and closed off grille. The ICE-powered X1 will get both petrol and diesel powertrains with plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid setups. The EV, on the other hand, will offer a range of up to 438km (BMW’s internal testing figures).

Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz’ AMG E 53 4MATIC+ will soon have its convertible Cabriolet version alongside on sale. Based on the three-door E-Class Coupe, its highlight is the ‘acoustic’ soft top that drops down the ambience in the cabin when you have put up the roof. It gets a mild-hybrid tech on board with its 3-litre inline six petrol engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Be ready to shell out anywhere between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.3 crore for this convertible saloon once it comes to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Facelifted BMW X7

The facelifted BMW X7, which was unveiled globally in April 2022, is headed to India this January. BMW has opted for a much bolder and aggressive look for its flagship seven-seat SUV than before. Its cabin has got a bump up too in terms of more wizardry including the curved displays. You get the option to pick between two petrol units and a diesel engine, all of which come coupled with an eight-speed AT.

Seventh-gen BMW 7 Series And i7

2022 saw BMW unveil the seventh-gen 7 Series globally, which also gave the sedan its first all-electric iteration. Like the facelifted X7, both the versions of the flagship sedan also have a polarising design accentuated by the large kidney grille and split LED headlights. The new 7 Series hasn’t grown only in size but also gets enviable features such as a 31.3-inch screen for rear entertainment system and touchscreen displays in rear door panels too. The i7, on the other hand, gets a 101.7kWh battery pack with a WLTP-rated range of up to 625km, supported by a 195kW fast charger to top it up from 10 to 80 percent in 34 minutes.

While the above list is extensive to say the least, it’s only a fraction of all the car launches coming through in 2023. Which model mentioned here are you waiting for and which other car would you like to see go on sale this January? Let us know in the comments.