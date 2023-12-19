Published On Dec 19, 2023 08:10 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The X-Line variant of the new Sonet now borrows styling and design inspiration from the X-Line variant of the Kia Seltos which includes black and sage green finish for the cabin and upholstery

We recently got our first look at the facelifted Kia Sonet. The carmaker has given it some cosmetic revisions inside and out but has carried on with the same trim levels as before. These include the Tech (HT) Line, GT Line, and the fully loaded X-Line (finished in the ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ shade). In this story, let’s check out the top-spec X-Line trim in detailed images:

Exterior

The Sonet X-Line’s fascia is similar to that of the Sonet GTX+. It has the same gloss black finish for the grille (featuring the same silver inserts) and lower air dam. The Sonet X-Line’s grille is flanked by the same 3-piece LED headlights as the GTX+ variant while the LED DRLs stretch down to the bumper, which also houses the sleek LED fog lamps.

The Sonet X-Line has another bit in common with the GTX+ in the form of the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. If you notice closely, you will also see that the body side cladding’s inserts have a gloss black finish while the GTX+ gets them in silver.

Its back carries on with the newly implemented connected LED taillights and rear wiper with washer over the previous variant (read GTX+). While it already sports the ‘Sonet’ badge, this trim also gets a variant exclusive ‘X-Line’ insignia on the tailgate, and a black finish for the skid plate.

Interior

Kia hasn’t made many changes to the cabin layout of the Sonet X-Line over the GTX+ variant, save for giving it a black and sage green theme and leatherette upholstery, which is exactly the same formula used on the Seltos X-Line.

Being the range-topping trim, Kia has equipped it with new and premium features such as a 4-way powered driver seat, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Passengers seated at the back are provided with features such as AC vents, an armrest with cupholders, two Type-C USB ports, rear sunshades, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Sonet X-Line is available with only the 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) options. With the X-Line trim, the former can only be had with the 7-speed DCT while the latter is only offered with the 6-speed automatic gearbox.

When Will It Go On Sale?

We think the facelifted Kia Sonet will likely be launched in January 2024. Kia could price it from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV will fight it out with the Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, as well as the Maruti Fronx crossover.

