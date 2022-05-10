Modified On May 10, 2022 05:26 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

It currently commands a waiting period of four months

Waiting period to be subsequently brought down to two months.

The 1.5 TSI variants make up for 30 percent of the Slavia’s sales.

It’s offered with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

Priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh.

Zac Hollis, Director, Sales and Marketing, Skoda India, has confirmed that the carmaker will soon ramp up the production of the Slavia 1.5 TSI variants, so as to reduce its waiting period. It currently commands a waiting time of four months, which will be brought down to two months.

The 1.5-litre TSI accounts for 30 percent of the Slavia’s bookings. Originally, Skoda wanted the waiting time to be around 1.5 months for this engine, but it got longer due to unforeseen demand and supply constraints. Interestingly, the 1.5 TSI variants command only 15 percent of sales in case of the Kushaq.

The Skoda Slavia is offered with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. With the 1.5 TSI, the Slavia is the most powerful sedan in its segment. It’s also offered with the active cylinder technology (ACT), which automatically shuts down two cylinders depending upon the load to improve fuel economy. While both the engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, the 1-litre gets a 6-speed automatic and the 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed DSG.

The Slavia’s feature list includes automatic LED headlights, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, ISOFIX, traction control, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The Slavia retails from RS 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the Volkswagen Virtus.

Read More on : Skoda Slavia on road price