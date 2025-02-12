The Mahindra XEV 9e’s New Pack Three Select Variant Gets These Features

The XEV 9e’s Pack Three Select variant comes with features including three 12.3-inch screens, 7 airbags, dual wireless phone chargers and an in-car camera

The full variant-wise price list of the Mahindra XEV 9e was revealed recently and a new Pack Three Select variant of the SUV-coupe was introduced at Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack option and a lot of features, which we have detailed below:

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Features

Here are all the features that are offered with the one-below-top Pack Three Select variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto LED headlights with connected LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

Flush door handles

19-inch alloy wheels

Sequential turn indicators

Illuminated logo Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Leatherette materials on interior trims

Cooled storage space in the centre console

60:40 split rear seats with reclining function

Rear window sunshades

Rear parcel tray 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and passenger displays

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Pet and Camp climate control modes

Fixed panoramic glass roof

Dual wireless phone chargers

Ventilated front seats

Keyless entry

In-car camera

Powered tailgate with gesture controls

6-way powered driver’s seat with 2-way adjustable lumbar support

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

65W fast phone charging ports for both front and rear-row passengers 12.3-inch touchscreen

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 7 airbags (including a knee airbag for the driver)

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Auto windshield defogger

Auto tilting ORVMs on reverse

Front and rear parking sensors

Disc brakes on all wheels

Driver drowsiness detection

Electronic parking brake

Rain sensing wipers

The table suggests that the one-below-top Pack Three Select trim is a feature-rich offering with triple 12.3-inch displays, all-LED lighting, dual-zone auto AC, fixed panoramic glass roof and 7 airbags. However, it misses out on amenities like an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display, ambient lighting and a more robust ADAS suite with features including auto lane change and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Powertrain Options

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a 59 kWh battery pack option, mated with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, the specifications of which are as follows:

Battery pack 59 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed range 542 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

The XEV 9e, in its top-spec Pack Three trim, comes with a larger 79 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 656 km, which is also mated to a RWD motor that produces 286 PS and 380 Nm.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Price And Rivals

The Pack Three Select variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at Rs 27.90 lakh, while the other variants range between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh. That said, the Mahindra XEV 9e will rival the Tata Harrier EV when launched in India.

Bookings of all the variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e will commence on February 14, 2025. Deliveries of the SUV-coupe will start from mid-March 2025 for the fully-loaded Pack Three variant, followed by the lower spec variants.

