The Mahindra XEV 9e’s New Pack Three Select Variant Gets These Features

Modified On Feb 12, 2025 01:31 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e’s Pack Three Select variant comes with features including three 12.3-inch screens, 7 airbags, dual wireless phone chargers and an in-car camera

The full variant-wise price list of the Mahindra XEV 9e was revealed recently and a new Pack Three Select variant of the SUV-coupe was introduced at Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack option and a lot of features, which we have detailed below:

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Features

Mahindra XEV 9e Dashboard

Here are all the features that are offered with the one-below-top Pack Three Select variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto LED headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Flush door handles

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Illuminated logo

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Leatherette materials on interior trims

  • Cooled storage space in the centre console

  • 60:40 split rear seats with reclining function

  • Rear window sunshades

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and passenger displays

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents 

  • Pet and Camp climate control modes

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Dual wireless phone chargers

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Keyless entry

  • In-car camera

  • Powered tailgate with gesture controls

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat with 2-way adjustable lumbar support

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • 65W fast phone charging ports for both front and rear-row passengers

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 7 airbags (including a knee airbag for the driver)

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Auto windshield defogger

  • Auto tilting ORVMs on reverse

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Disc brakes on all wheels

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain sensing wipers

Mahindra XEV 9e interior

The table suggests that the one-below-top Pack Three Select trim is a feature-rich offering with triple 12.3-inch displays, all-LED lighting, dual-zone auto AC, fixed panoramic glass roof and 7 airbags. However, it misses out on amenities like an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display, ambient lighting and a more robust ADAS suite with features including auto lane change and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

Also Read: Here’s What The Mid-spec Pack Two Variant Of The Mahindra BE 6 Has To Offer

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Powertrain Options

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a 59 kWh battery pack option, mated with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, the specifications of which are as follows:

Battery pack

59 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

Power

231 PS

Torque

380 Nm

Claimed range

542 km

Drivetrain

Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

The XEV 9e, in its top-spec Pack Three trim, comes with a larger 79 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 656 km, which is also mated to a RWD motor that produces 286 PS and 380 Nm.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Price And Rivals

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Pack Three Select variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at Rs 27.90 lakh, while the other variants range between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh. That said, the Mahindra XEV 9e will rival the Tata Harrier EV when launched in India. 

Bookings of all the variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e will commence on February 14, 2025. Deliveries of the SUV-coupe will start from mid-March 2025 for the fully-loaded Pack Three variant, followed by the lower spec variants.

What are your thoughts on the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select variant? Tell us in the comments below.

