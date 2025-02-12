The Mahindra XEV 9e’s New Pack Three Select Variant Gets These Features
The XEV 9e’s Pack Three Select variant comes with features including three 12.3-inch screens, 7 airbags, dual wireless phone chargers and an in-car camera
The full variant-wise price list of the Mahindra XEV 9e was revealed recently and a new Pack Three Select variant of the SUV-coupe was introduced at Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack option and a lot of features, which we have detailed below:
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Features
Here are all the features that are offered with the one-below-top Pack Three Select variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The table suggests that the one-below-top Pack Three Select trim is a feature-rich offering with triple 12.3-inch displays, all-LED lighting, dual-zone auto AC, fixed panoramic glass roof and 7 airbags. However, it misses out on amenities like an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display, ambient lighting and a more robust ADAS suite with features including auto lane change and front and rear cross-traffic alert.
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Powertrain Options
The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a 59 kWh battery pack option, mated with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Battery pack
|
59 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed range
|
542 km
|
Drivetrain
|
Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
The XEV 9e, in its top-spec Pack Three trim, comes with a larger 79 kWh battery pack option with a claimed range of 656 km, which is also mated to a RWD motor that produces 286 PS and 380 Nm.
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select Price And Rivals
The Pack Three Select variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at Rs 27.90 lakh, while the other variants range between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh. That said, the Mahindra XEV 9e will rival the Tata Harrier EV when launched in India.
Bookings of all the variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e will commence on February 14, 2025. Deliveries of the SUV-coupe will start from mid-March 2025 for the fully-loaded Pack Three variant, followed by the lower spec variants.
What are your thoughts on the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select variant? Tell us in the comments below.
