Modified On May 22, 2023 01:27 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

However, the Jimny is still more efficient than the petrol Thar

Maruti claims 16.94kmpl of fuel economy for the Jimny petrol-MT.

The automatic variants shall deliver up to 16.39kmpl.

The off-roader gets a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with part-time 4WD and low range gearbox as standard.

Features a 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, six airbags, hill hold and descent control, and rear camera.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figures of the Jimny at its first-drive event for the media. The off-roader is a petrol-only offering and will be available in a five-door avatar. Its prices are expected to be announced by early June.

Jimny Mileage Petrol-MT 16.94kmpl Petrol-AT 16.39kmpl

The Jimny claims to deliver up to 16.94kmpl, which should translate to an average of around 13-14kmpl. In comparison, the Brezza is more efficient by around 3kmpl. The Jimny will be significantly more efficient than the Mahindra Thar petrol manual, which, as per ARAI, claims 12.4kmpl.

The Jimny gets its performance from Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which claims up to 105PS and 134Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. It gets a part-time 4WD like the Thar as standard, with a low-range gearbox and brake limited slip differential.

Feature-wise, the Jimny is laden with a 9-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, automatic LED headlamps, and push button start-stop. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and a rear view camera.

