With this, you can officially challenge someone for a race off-the-road

Lamborghini has launched the Hurracan Sterrato in India at a whopping price tag of Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). The bookings are underway and the deliveries are slated from the third quarter of 2023, basically next year-end.

This one of a kind Lamborghini which has all the bragging rights, on the road and off the road. Here are some key and interesting things to know about it:

No More Scraping!

Compared to the Huracan Evo, the suspension has been lifted up by 44mm, which will ensure greater suspension travel. To protect the car underneath, the Sterrato also gets aluminium protection, reinforced sills, a rear diffuser, and adaptive dampers. The Sterrato runs on new 19-inch alloy wheels with Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres with run-flat technology, which allows the car to run for 80 kms at a top speed of 80kmph in case of a puncture.

Lastly, the front and rear tracks have been lifted up by 30mm and 44mm and the overall package makes it a bit off-road friendly. Not a full blown thing like a Thar but the Sterrato can run on gravels and dirt roads more confidently.

Not Just Mechanical Changes But Technology’s There Too!

Powering the Huracan Sterrato is a 5.2-litre V10 engine, which makes up to 610PS and 560Nm. It gets an electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential, for more grip on loose surfaces. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 260kmph, which is a bit slower than the Huracan Evo’s 326kmph.

The Huracan Evo’s Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system has been updated with calibration changes made to Strada and Sport driving modes. Thanks to the update, there’s an exclusive ‘Rally’ mode as well, which is a feature borrowed from the Urus.

Transformed Looks!

The Sterrato defintely looks like a buffed up Huracan, flauting several exclusive ‘off-road friendly’ visual elements. The raised stance gives it an aggressive look. It gets LED auxiliary lights mounted just below the bonnet line and a reinforced stone guard.

The side profile flaunts 19-inch wheels with chunkier sidewalls, flared wheel arches, and beefier side skirts. There’s also roof rails and a roof scoop, to complete its off-road look.

Inside the cabin, the layout of the Sterrato remains largely unchanged save for certain additions like new ‘Sterrato’ graphics for the touchscreen system and driver’s display, a compass, steering angle indicator, and a digital incinometer. The seats are covered in Alcantara Verde Sterrato, which is another exclusive highlight of the sportscar.

Only For The Limited Elite!

Lamborghini is selling only 1,499 examples of the Huracan Sterrato worldwide. So, you should really get your accountants to arrange your money quickly just in case. The only rival for the Sterrato is the Porsche’s 911 Dakar edition but it’s not coming over to our country.

