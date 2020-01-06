The Facelifted Tata Nexon Looks Like Its Electric Sibling!

Modified On Jan 06, 2020 03:35 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon

The Nexon facelift will get a set of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines

The Tata Nexon facelift borrows a host of upgrades from the Nexon EV.

It is likely to get connected tech as well as a sunroof similar to the Nexon EV.

Prices are expected to increase by Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh mostly thanks to the to BS6 upgrade.

The 2020 Tata Nexon has been spied testing undisguised for the first time and as we expected, it bears a lot of resemblance to the Nexon EV. It gets a host of cosmetic updates mostly to the front with minimal changes to the side and rear profile.

Just like the Nexon EV, this one also gets sleeker projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and side indicators. The images also reveal silver bumper highlights and a blacked-out grille that takes the resemblance to its electric sibling even further. The fog lamp has stayed in the same position but gets a slightly updated enclosure.

Move towards the sides and the Nexon silhouette is almost unchanged save for new alloy wheels with additional spokes and an updated floating roof theme. At the rear, the tail light dissection is much more pronounced with clear lens and new LED graphics, while the reflectors are bigger than before. Just like the Harrier, the Nexon nameplate has been shifted to the centre of the boot lid.

Interiors are expected to get minor material, fabric or colour upgrades. It could also get connected tech similar to the Nexon EV, which allows remote engine operation, geofencing, AC control and more through a smartphone app.

Under the hood, the facelifted Nexon will get BS6-compliant 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with a 6-speed MT and AMT gearbox.

Expect a hike in prices of the Tata Nexon facelift by about Rs 80,000 or so owing to the BS6 up-gradation. It currently is priced in the range of Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s expected to launch next month, February.

