Published On Apr 11, 2022 01:36 PM By Rohit for Maruti XL6 2022

You can reserve yours for Rs 11,000 at NEXA dealerships or on Maruti’s website

Maruti has also released the first teaser video of the facelifted XL6.

Exterior upgrades could include revised LED lighting and new design for the grille and alloy wheels.

It could get a 360-degree camera, a new touchscreen, and up to six airbags.

To be powered by the latest version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet and mild-hybrid tech.

Expected to command a premium over the pre-facelift model (Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti has started taking bookings for the facelifted XL6 for Rs 11,000 both on its website and at NEXA dealerships. It has also released the first teaser video of the MPV ahead of its launch on April 21.

A new way to indulge is coming. #NexaExperience pic.twitter.com/TWBJZXVeuA — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) April 10, 2022

The facelifted XL6 will come with a handful of cosmetic enhancements including revised headlights and taillights and a new design for the grille and alloy wheels. Maruti could also introduce new exterior paint options on the new XL6. Changes on the inside could include revised upholstery and a new interior shade.

Feature additions for the facelifted XL6 should include the Baleno-like 9-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ system, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags. Auto AC, cruise control, and a rear parking camera are some of the features that are likely to be retained. Its safety kit already includes ABS with EBD, dual front airbags (standard), and rear parking sensors.

Maruti will provide the facelifted XL6 with the latest version of its 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet and mild-hybrid technology. We expect its power figures to step up with this upgrade. A 5-speed manual transmission will continue to be offered as standard, while the 4-speed AT will be replaced by a new 6-speed torque converter unit with paddle shifters as seen in the facelifted Ertiga’s teaser.

The pre-facelift model was priced from Rs 10.14 lakh to Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and we expect the new XL6 to command a premium over these prices. It will continue to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Kia Carens.

