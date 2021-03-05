2021 Volkswagen T-Roc To Get Costlier By Rs 1.36 Lakh
Modified On Mar 05, 2021 07:51 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen has confirmed that the 2021 T-Roc will retail at Rs 21.35 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Only a few dealerships are accepting bookings for a token of Rs 50,000.
Volkswagen has priced the 2021 model at an introductory Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
It will be provided with the same 1.5-litre TSI engine as that of the 2020 model.
The 2020 T-Roc was priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
Volkswagen brought the T-Roc to India through the CBU (completely built unit) route in 2020. It was a single, fully-loaded variant priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker is set to restock the model soon and has revealed it will be priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV are underway at select dealerships for Rs 50,000.
In a recent interview with our sister publication ZigWheels, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, VW India, hinted that the brand was considering the possibility of locally assembling the T-Roc to bring down the price. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, so we expect the new fleet of the SUV to be imported to India.
The T-Roc will continue to be a petrol-only offering. Volkswagen will provide the compact SUV with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine (mated to a 7-speed DSG unit) that develops 150PS and 250Nm. We took the SUV for a drive recently, and here’s what we think about it.
On the features front, the T-Roc is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 6-speaker sound system. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, lane-keep assist, front collision alert, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
While it doesn’t have any direct rival, it takes on the Skoda Karoq and Jeep Compass.
