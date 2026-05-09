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    Tesla Model Y L Premium Explained: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 6-Seater Model Y

    The Model Y L Premium brings a longer body, extra seats and added practicality to Tesla’s electric SUV lineup in India

    Published On May 09, 2026 12:48 PM By CarDekho

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    Tesla Model Y

    The Tesla Model Y L Premium is the newest addition to Tesla India’s lineup and also the brand’s first three-row electric SUV for our Indian market. Based on the standard Model Y, the ‘L’ stands for long-wheelbase, which means this version is longer, taller and more practical than the regular five-seater electric SUV.

    Priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y L Premium sits between the standard Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range variants in India. It comes with a six-seat layout, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, and a claimed range of up to 681 km. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tesla Model Y L Premium:

    How Is The Tesla Model Y L Premium Different From The Standard Model Y? 

    The biggest difference is the size. The Model Y L Premium is:

    • 179 mm longer

    • 44 mm taller

    • 150 mm longer wheelbase

    This extra length has allowed Tesla to add a third row of seats. Unlike the standard Model Y, which comes with a 5-seater layout, the Model Y L Premium comes with a 6-seater configuration (2+2+2).

    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    The rear section also looks noticeably bigger because of the extended roofline and larger rear-quarter glass area.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Exterior  

    At first glance, the Model Y L Premium looks very similar to the standard version, but there are a few noticeable changes.

    Up front, it features Tesla’s signature clean design, a full-width LED lightbar, and a smooth, closed-off nose. Like many modern EVs, it keeps things minimalistic.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    From the side, you’ll notice the larger glasshouse and longer proportions. Tesla has also given it redesigned 19-inch aero-style alloy wheels for better efficiency. Flush door handles are still offered for improved aerodynamics.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    At the rear, there’s a connected LED taillamp setup along with a larger blacked-out ducktail spoiler.

    The Model Y L Premium is available in the same six exterior colour options as the regular Model Y.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Interior And Features 

    Inside, the layout remains familiar to the standard Model Y, but the extra row significantly changes practicality.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    The dashboard layout is extremely minimalistic, dominated by a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system that controls almost every function in the car. Interestingly, there is no traditional instrument cluster; Tesla displays driving information directly on the central screen.

    The biggest update, however, is the new seating layout. Unlike the standard Model Y, which comes with a 5-seat configuration, the Model Y L Premium comes with a 6-seat layout in a 2+2+2 setup.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium AWD

    The second row now gets captain seats, which make the SUV feel premium and comfortable for chauffeur-driven buyers as well. Tesla has also added dedicated AC vents, cup holders and USB charging ports for third-row passengers.

    Because of the extended wheelbase and taller roofline, the cabin should feel airier than the standard version. The larger rear windows improve the sense of space. 

    Tesla mentions redesigned the cabin with:

    • A repositioned inside rearview mirror

    • Taller rear windows

    • Textured dashboard finish

    • Electronic folding for third-row seats

    Boot space is 420 litres with all seats up, expanding to 1,076 litres with the rear seats folded.

    The feature list is quite loaded, too. Basics like wireless phone charging, connected car tech and automatic climate control are present, besides the premium feature package includes:

    • 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-inch rear display

    • Panoramic glass roof

    • Wireless phone charging

    • Powered front seats with ventilation and heating

    • Heated second-row seats

    • 18-speaker audio system with subwoofer

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Connected car tech

    • Automatic climate control with powered AC vents

    One interesting detail is that Tesla continues its minimalistic approach by removing most physical buttons from the cabin.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Powertrain 

    The Tesla Model Y L Premium comes with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Specification

    Tesla Model Y L Premium

    Number of Motors

    2

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive

    Power Output

    514 PS (estimated)

    Torque

    590 Nm (estimated)

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    681 km

    0-100 kmph

    5 seconds

    Top Speed

    201 kmph

    Tesla says the Model Y L Premium can add up to 288 km of range in just 15 minutes using a Supercharger. The SUV supports up to 250 kW DC fast charging and 11 kW AC charging.

    Interestingly, despite being larger and heavier than the standard SUV, the Model Y L Premium offers a claimed range that is 20km higher than the long-range Model Y.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Safety 

    • Multiple airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Electronic parking brake

    • Blind spot monitoring

    • Lane keep assist

    • Lane departure warning

    The SUV also gets Tesla’s ADAS suite with multiple exterior cameras. Tesla India will additionally offer Full Self Driving (FSD) capability as an optional extra, although regulatory approvals in India are still awaited.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Price And Deliveries

    The Tesla Model Y L Premium is priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    That makes it:

    • Rs 2.10 lakh more expensive than the base Model Y RWD

    • Rs 5.9 lakh is more affordable than the Long Range RWD version

    Bookings for the Model Y L Premium are now open, while deliveries are expected to begin from June 2026.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Rivals

    The Tesla Model Y L Premium currently does not have a direct three-row electric SUV rival in India. However, buyers can also consider models like the Kia EV6, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, Volvo EC40 and the BYD Sealion 7.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Should You Buy It?

    If you were already considering the standard Tesla Model Y but wanted more practicality and seating flexibility, the Model Y L Premium makes a strong case for itself. 

    The extra row of seats, captain chair setup and larger cabin make it more usable for bigger families, while the long claimed range and fast charging capabilities continue to be a big highlight. That said, the extremely minimalistic cabin and touchscreen-heavy controls may not appeal to everyone. But if that is something you are comfortable with, the Model Y L Premium does stand out as one of the most unique premium EVs currently on sale in the Indian EV market.

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