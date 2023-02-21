Published On Feb 21, 2023 01:15 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

Tata first unveiled the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari at Auto Expo 2023 and more recently, the Nexon has joined the list as well

The Nexon has now been included in the Red Dark lot as well.

Exterior changes include red inserts and red brake callipers.

Inside, all the three SUVs will likely get a red cabin theme and upholstery.

Harrier and Safari Red Dark editions to get more features too.

No changes expected underneath the hood of any of the SUVs.

The Red Dark editions will be priced at a premium over the corresponding standard variants.

Tata has announced it will launch the Red Dark editions of its proper SUVs – the Nexon, Harrier and Safari – tomorrow. To jog your memory, the Indian marque had already showcased the Harrier and Safari’s special edition versions at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Let’s get you up to speed with what they will likely offer:

Design Upgrades

The Harrier and Safari Red Dark get few cosmetic variations such as red inserts in the grille and red brake callipers. Tata is likely to give a similar treatment to the Red Dark edition of the Nexon as well. We are also expecting the sub-4m SUV to get the #Dark badge (with red text) on the front fenders like the flagship Harrier-Safari duo.

What’s New On The Inside?

Tata will provide the Harrier and Safari’s Red Dark editions with a bright red upholstery and Carnelian Red theme, which is also likely to debut on the special edition Nexon. All three SUVs could also get more red accents complementing the overall cabin theme.

The bigger SUVs, as showcased at Auto Expo, also get red ambient lighting and new features such as a seven-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). While the ambient lighting and updated digital driver’s display could be expected on the Nexon Red Dark, other features will most likely be limited to the Harrier-Safari duo only.

No Changes Under The Hood

Even with the special editions, both the Harrier and Safari will continue with their 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm). They get either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Nexon will continue with its two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (120PS/170Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (110PS/260Nm). Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT.

Expected Prices

The Red Dark editions of all three SUVs will likely command a premium over their corresponding variants. While waiting for the prices of the updated Harrier and Safari, the Red Dark edition for both could have a heftier markup over the outgoing versions for the extra features.

None of the special editions will have any direct rivals but will take on the usual competitors of the standard SUVs. That includes the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector for the Harrier-Safari duo, and Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet for the Nexon.

