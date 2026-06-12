Tata’s Sierra EV Launch Confirmed After Multiple Teasers

The Sierra EV has been a much-anticipated model from Tata Motors ever since they made headlines launching the retro-cool looking Sierra earlier this year. The Sierra name is an old yet popular brand in India since 1991.

Late last year, Tata launched the new Sierra with several features and new powertrains. However, there was an elephant in the room which was missing. The Sierra EV. Tata have now confirmed the launch of the Sierra EV which is set to be June 30, this month. Let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming electric SUV:

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Exterior

It's 2026, and Tata brings back the Sierra brand and does their best to give justice to the original Sierra. The styling was the main talking point. The upright stance, the thick B-pillar and the overall boxy silhouette of the car is an obvious tribute to the original..

The front end has a confident upright stance and a single piece front DRL. The headlamp cluster is neatly integrated into the front facia, while the lower half houses vertically stacked fog lamps on either corners and a faux skid plate at the center. While the Sierra ICE has a a black accent on the front facia, the Sierra EV will get a body coloured front facia and a piano black bumper.

The side profile according to Tata’s chief designer, Martin Ulharik had to be the best tribute to the original Sierra. Tata’s designers have played well with the 4.3-meter long SUV. It looks fresh yet clean, and unlike any other car in the segment. One feature particularly unique to the Sierra is the blacked-out C-pillar and the wrap-around rear-glass effect like the first-gen Sierra.

The rear of the Sierra EV is expected to be largely similar to the current Sierra. The boxy tail section with a wraparound LED connected tail lamp and a proud Tata logo on the center of the tailgate gives it a clean and distinctive look. Overall, one can unmistakably spot a Sierra from a distance from any direction.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Interior

The interior of the Sierra EV is expected to be similar to its ICE sibling as well but perhaps with small visual tweaks to distinguish itself.

*Image of Sierra ICE used for representation purposes.

The triple screen setup on the dashboard will remain a standout feature of the Sierra EV as well. The low-set dashboard with a high seating position gives it a typical SUV driving stance. The Sierra is also known to have a good sense of space, which should translate into good back-seat comfort for 3 passengers. The white themed interior is likely to continue in the upper variants as well.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Features & Safety

In recent years, Tata has been generous with gizmos for their cars. And not be shy about it. Prime among which are the dancing welcome and departure lights on the upper variants, fancy interior mood lighting, etc.

Creature comforts and tech inside could include dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and passenger display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered tailgate, powered and ventilated front seats, 12-speaker JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos and a digital IRVM. The EV could also get features such as a heads-up display too.

*Image of Sierra ICE used for representation purposes.

Tata’s safety suite doesn’t disappoint as well. The inclusion of 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability program (ESP) and Level 2 ADAS are expected to be prime among the list of safety features in the Tata Sierra EV. Also, the current Sierra ICE has scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash test. So we expect the EV to score similarly as well.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Powertrain

Underneath, the Sierra EV is expected to be powered by multiple battery pack options, with a likely range of up to 600 kms. Based on the teasers so far, we can also expect both rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains with the latter getting a dual-motor setup as well.

2026 Tata Sierra EV: Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV will compete against strong contenders from different sides including the Mahindra BE-6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella and the Windsor EV Vinfast VF6 and VF7.

However, EV models in Tata’s existing stable including the Curvv EV in the lower end and the entry level Harrier EV variants can also overlap with the Sierra EV’s price bracket.