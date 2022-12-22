Published On Dec 22, 2022 02:09 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch

Should be the first EV to be launched based on the carmaker’s ALFA platform

It could get two battery pack options.

Expected to have claimed ranges of 300km to 350km.

Should be more feature-rich than the ICE model

Tata could price it from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Tata is India’s leading electric car manufacturer with the biggest EV lineup in the country. The marque has EVs ranging from the recently launched Tiago EV to the range-topping Nexon EV Max. And now, the carmaker has confirmed that another model will soon join its EV fleet and that is the Punch EV.

Range And Powertrain

With this confirmation, we can speculate where the upcoming Punch EV will sit, which will be between the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV Prime. If that turns out to be the case, then the Punch EV could come with two battery pack options like most Tata EVs, offering ranges of around 300km to 350km.

Features On Offer

The Punch EV would likely carry over the features from the ICE-powered version which include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, cruise control, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. The electric Punch could also feature multi-mode regenerative braking, leather upholstery and a few other extra goodies.

Platform

It is set to become Tata’s first EV to be launched based on the carmaker's latest ALFA platform. The ALFA platform is designed to suit multiple body styles and ICE, electric and hybrid powertrains. The Altroz is also based on the same platform.

Since the ICE Punch’s prices range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric Punch could have a starting price of around 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker could showcase it at the 2023 Auto Expo in January as the rival to the upcoming Citroen eC3 and as an affordable alternative to the Nexon EV Prime.

