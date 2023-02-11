Modified On Feb 11, 2023 02:12 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch

The carmaker has also extended the standard warranty of all cars to 3 years/1 lakh km.

All engines are now compliant with BS6 phase II norms and E20 fuel.

The Altroz and Punch now get idle engine start/stop as standard.

Diesel engines on Altroz and Nexon have also been upgraded.

Tata has added TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) to Tiago and Tigor.

With the implementation of BS6 phase II emission standards fast approaching, Tata has revamped its ICE lineup – petrol, diesel, and CNG models – with RDE and E20 (20 percent blend of ethanol with fuel) compliant engines.

Altroz and Punch Now Has Improved Low-End

As per Tata, the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine offered on Altroz and Punch has been tuned to provide good low-end performance, as well as smoother power delivery in lower gears, eliminating the need for frequent downshifting.

In addition, the idle start/stop feature is now standard on all variants of each of these cars. The inclusion of this function will have a direct advantage on the fuel efficiency of these vehicles.

Also Read: Introductory Pricing For Tata Tiago EV Ends, Now Expensive By Up To Rs 20,000

Good news for diesel buyers

Although it has been said that the impending RDE requirements would have an influence on many small and subcompact diesel vehicles, Tata's diesel engines are not going away. The manufacturer has confirmed that the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine – offered with Altroz and Nexon – will remain in the market, since it now fulfills the more stringent requirements.

Also See: Exclusive: New Tata Nexon Spied For 1st Time With Similar Styling Details As Curvv

Also, the bigger 2.0-litre diesel engine borrowed from Stallantis (Jeep) powering the Harrier and Safari, also meets the BS6 phase II emission standards. The carmaker will soon bring the updated versions of these SUVs with more features.

Tiago and Tigor Gets More Refined

Tata claims that the Tiago and Tigor's updated engines have improved NVH levels and sound insulation within the cabin. As a new safety feature, both of these vehicles now get TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system).

Also Read: Tata’s ICE Lineup Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 25,000

More Warranty

Tata has increased its standard warranty period from 2 years/ 75,000 km to 3 years/ 1 lakh km (whichever comes first). This will be applicable across all ICE models.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT