Published On May 31, 2024 07:00 PM By Ansh

The greener alternatives across all car brands in India have also witnessed a growth of up to 70 percent

Tata Motors has been leading the market of electric vehicles in India and has also been making sure that its CNG portfolio sees constant growth by adding more and more CNG cars. In a recent investor presentation by Tata, its performance over the past financial year was revealed, which gave some impressive figures related to its sales. Here’s how its relatively greener portfolio performed in the financial year 2023-24.

Tata CNG Sales

Tata sold over 5.7 lakh units in the financial year 2023-24 out of which 16 percent were CNG vehicles. A while back, Tata introduced its ‘Twin-cylinder’ technology which allows its CNG cars to not compromise on boot space, and this tech has been used in the CNG versions of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Punch. Compared to the financial year 2022-23, Tata’s CNG vehicles have witnessed a sales growth of 120 percent, which as per Tata, has been a result of this new technology.

The overall passenger vehicle market has also witnessed a growth of 55 percent in the sales of CNG vehicles

Tata EV Sales

The carmaker has been a leader in the Indian EV space for a while and it continues to hold that position with over 70 percent market share in the FY2023-24. Just like its growth in CNG sales, Tata has also seen a 48 percent rise in sales of its electric cars.

In this financial year, Tata sold 73844 electric cars, which accounted for 13 percent of its total passenger vehicle sales. The carmaker currently has four EVs in the market: Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV, and is planning to launch more in the coming years like the Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Sierra, and Avinya.

The Indian electric car market has also seen a growth of 70 percent in this financial year.