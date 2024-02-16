Modified On Feb 16, 2024 02:25 PM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV has become more affordable by up to Rs 70,000, where as the Comet EV received a price cut of up to Rs 1.4 lakh

The two most affordable electric cars in India, the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV, have recently undergone significant price reductions. Tata has stated that it has passed on the benefits of reduced battery pack costs to customers, while MG aims to increase sales volume by adjusting its prices to be even more competitive. Following these revised prices, each model has made switching to EVs more tempting than ever, but which of them is the more value-for-money option today? Let's compare the new prices of the Tiago EV and Comet EV to see how they stack up against each other.

Before that, let’s also have a look at the battery pack specifications of both EVs:

Specifications Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) 17.3 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS 42 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm 110 Nm Claimed Range 250 km 315 km 230 km

The Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options, while the Comet EV only comes with a single battery pack choice.

Even the medium range version of the Tiago EV has a larger 19.2 kWh battery pack than the MG Comet EV, which offers more performance and range.

Charger Charging Time Tiago EV MG Comet EV 19.2 kWh 24 kWh 17.3 kWh 3.3 kW AC Charger 6.9 hours (10-100%) 8.7 hours (10-100%) 7 hours (0-100%) 7.2 kW AC Charger N.A. 3.6 hours (10-100%) N.A. 50 kW DC Fast Charger 58 minutes (10-80%) 58 minutes (10-80%) N.A.

The medium-range version of the Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV have nearly identical charging times when using a 3.3 kW AC charger. However, unlike the MG Comet EV, the Tiago EV also supports 50 kW DC fast charging, which can rejuvenate its battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 58 minutes.

The long range version of the Tiago EV can also be had with a 7.2 kW AC charger for reduced charging time.

Price Table

Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Pace - Rs 6.99 lakh XE Medium Range - Rs 7.99 lakh Play - Rs 7.88 lakh XT Medium Range - Rs 8.99 lakh Plush - Rs 8.58 lakh XT Long Range - Rs 9.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The base-spec variant of the MG Comet EV is Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the base-spec medium-range XE variant of the Tata Tiago EV. Meanwhile, the top end variant of two-door micro EV is more affordable than the top-spec Long Range variant of the electric hatchback by around Rs 3 lakh

However, there is a price proximity (within Rs 50,000 of each other) for the Tiago EV medium range variants and the mid-spec and top-spec Comet EV variants, where the latter is still more affordable.

Tata’s entry-level EV option is priced Rs 11,000 higher than the mid-spec Comet EV. Even the top-spec Plush variant of the MG Comet EV undercuts the Tiago EV XT medium range variant by Rs 41,000.

The mid-spec Comet EV Play variant comes equipped with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display), a 2-speaker sound system, and electrically adjustable ORVMs, all of which are absent in the base-spec XE variant of the Tiago EV.

However, the mid-spec XT medium range Tiago EV comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen, a 4-speaker sound system, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. But, the infotainment system of the Tiago EV supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, unlike in the Comet EV which has wireless support for the same.

The Tiago EV comes with automatic AC from its base-spec variant, which is not being offered with MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV’s top-spec trim comes with amenities like smart start system (no button, just press the accelerator pedal with the key in the car to start it), reverse parking camera, and tilt adjustable steering wheel.

In terms of safety, both EVs get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors. The mid-spec XT variant of the Tiago EV doesn’ get a rear parking camera.

The entry-level long range variant of the Tata Tiago EV costs Rs 1.41 lakh more than the top-spec Plush variant of the Comet EV.

Conclusion

While it is clear that the MG Comet EV packs more features at lower prices than the Tata Tiago EV, there is also the clear disadvantage of cabin size and range. With a claimed range of less than 300 km for both, they are both positioned primarily to be used in city driving, but each of these entry-level EV options has a different approach to it.

If you're seeking a unique EV experience with a focus on features and the option to charge overnight, the MG Comet EV presents a more value-for-money option. However, if you prioritize extended range, power, and more space, you may consider the Tiago EV, albeit at a premium. If you’re looking for an entry-level EV that allows you to consider trips longer than city commuting and offers the convenience of faster charging, the longer range variants of the Tiago EV are the ones to budget for.

So which one will you choose between Tiago EV and Comet EV and why? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below.

