Tata Sierra EV vs ICE: Here’s A Look At All The Major Exterior Design Differences Between The Two

After a long wait, the Tata Sierra EV is finally set to debut on June 30, 2026. The Indian marque has already released a couple of teasers showing the all-electric Sierra in action, thereby giving us our first proper look at its latest EV. We have now compared the exterior design of the Sierra EV to that of the standard internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Sierra.

Front

The biggest design differences between the Sierra ICE and Sierra EV are in the fascias. While the standard Sierra comes with a gloss black panel for the grille along with the ‘Sierra’ branding, the same portion on the EV is closed off for a cleaner look. It does get a tweaked design for the bumper, which houses a silver-finished skid plate, the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a mesh-like pattern for the air dam, all of which are present on the Sierra ICE.

All lighting elements, including the slim LED headlights and the connected LED light bar are identical to the regular Sierra. Both versions of the Tata SUV also feature a camera located under the ‘Tata’ logo on their front profile.

Side

From the sides, you notice the highest level of similarities in terms of design between the Sierra ICE and Sierra EV. Shared details include Alpine windows (split to accommodate the second row window panes and rear quarter glass panel), flush-type door handles, and chunky body cladding. The ‘Sierra’ badge on the lower portion of the front door has been replaced with the ‘Tata.ev’ moniker that is a staple on Tata’s EVs. That said, both the ICE and EV versions of Tata’s compact SUV get the same 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Rear

It’s from the back that chances are you could mistake one for the other without a closer inspection, given how near-identical both look. Tata has provided both the Sierra ICE and EV with an LED light strip running the width of the upright tailgate, a roof-extended spoiler, a big ‘Tata’ logo in the centre of the tailgate, and a tall bumper with a silver-finished skid plate. The only differentiator between the two is their respective name badge on the bootlid.

What About The Interior?

The Tata Sierra EV’s latest teaser video gives us a quick look at the cabin of the electric SUV. Key elements that are visible include a light ivory-themed interior with dual-tone upholstery, a triple-screen setup, and even a 4-spoke steering wheel, as in the regular Sierra.

Expected Features & Safety

Tata is expected to equip the Sierra EV with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other as the entertainment screen for the co-passenger), a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Other features also likely to be available with Tata’s latest EV include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Expected safety tech on board includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

Powertrain Details

Here’s a look at the technical specifications of the powertrain options of both the Sierra models:

Sierra ICE Sierra EV (expected) Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.5-litre Diesel Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm Up to 280 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part I+II) 538 km 627 km 622 km Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain^ RWD RWD AWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission, ^FWD - front-wheel drive, RWD - rear-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive

We have already covered the variant-wise powertrain options on offer with the Sierra ICE to help you pick the right variant and engine-gearbox combo based on your needs.

Expected Price And Competition

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will serve as a rival to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, and even the similarly sized Tata Curvv EV SUV-coupe.

Meanwhile, the ICE version of the Sierra is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).