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    Tata Sierra EV On-Road Prices: Check How Much The Sierra EV Costs In India’s Top Cities?

    The Sierra EV AWD costs Rs 27.42 lakhs (Mumbai) on-road, which puts it in competition with higher-segment cars as well.

    Published On Jul 07, 2026 05:09 PM By Ninad

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    Tata Sierra EV On-road Prices

    The Tata Sierra EV, launched recently, has created a buzz in the electric SUV segment and with its tech-loaded cabin, premium interiors and longer range, most people are wondering what the cost will be to take the Sierra EV home. For that, we have listed the top cities and explained the prices in detail. Let's have a closer look at it:

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price. The bookings for Sierra EV are already started and if you want to know more about it, here's our article which explains the process of booking.

    The major components of the City's on-road price include:

    • Insurance 

    • Road Tax

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

    • Registration Fees

    • FASTag charges

    • Logistics charges, where applicable

    • Add-on optional accessories

    These charges can vary depending on the state and the city where it will be registered, which is why we see differences in price across different states and cities.  Moreover, in the case of an EV, you may also choose to purchase a charger if it is not already included in the price, like in the case of the Tata Sierra EV.  If you buy an AC Fast Charger of 7.2 kW, then you will have to shell out an additional cost of Rs 49,000 for every variant.

    Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh

    Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 25.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 18,790

    Rs 25, 990 

    Insurance (Zero Dept)

    Rs 86,872

    Rs 1,13,819

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 3,420

    Rs 3,420

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 19,88,682 

    Rs 27,42,829

    The Sierra EV in Mumbai costs Rs 19.88 lakh on-road for the base Pure variant and Rs 27.42 lakh on-road for the top-spec Empowered A AWD. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to churn out Rs 7.54 lakhs more than the entry-level trim.  

    Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh

    Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 25.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 18,790

    Rs 25,990

    Insurance 

    Rs 82,295

    Rs 1,02,070

    Registration Fees, FASTag and Road Tax

    Rs 7,430

    Rs 7,430

    On-road Price

    Rs 19,87,515

    Rs 27,34,490

    In Delhi, the Pure variant is priced at Rs 19.87 lakh on-road, and the range-topping Empowered A AWD costs Rs 27.34 lakh on-road. Which means there is a Rs 7.47 lakh difference between the ends of Sierra EV variants. 

    Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh

    Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 25.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 18,790

    Rs 25990

    Insurance 

    Rs 83,004

    Rs 1,04,175

    Registration Fees

    Rs 2,000

    Rs 2,000

    On-road Price

    Rs 19,82,794

    Rs 27,31,165

    The Tata Sierra EV in Chennai costs Rs 19.82 lakh on-road for the base variant, and for the top-end variant, it goes to Rs 27.31 lakh on-road, which means the difference between them is Rs 7.49 lakh only.

    Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Bangalore

    Charges

    Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh

    Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 25.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 18,790

    Rs 25,990

    Insurance 

    Rs 1,19,815

    Rs 1,57,748

    Road Tax

    Rs 1,66,855

    Rs 2,88,489

    Registration Fees and CESS

    Rs 3,663

    Rs 3,663

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 550

    Rs 550

    On-road Price

    Rs 21,88,674

    Rs 30,75,440

    Tata Sierra EV costs Rs 21.88 lakh on-road for the Pure variant and Rs 30.75 lakh on-road for the top Empowered A AWD variant. This is the most expensive city on this list to purchase your Sierra EV in. 

    Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh

    Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    Rs 25.99 lakh

    Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

    Rs 18,790

    Rs 25,990

    Insurance 

    Rs 87,755

    Rs 1,21,382

    Registration Fees and Road Tax

    Rs 25,500

    Rs 25,500

    On-road Price

    Rs 20,11,045

    Rs 27,71,872

    The Tata Sierra EV Pure variant costs Rs 20.11 lakh on-road and Rs 27.71 lakh on-road in Kolkata. Which brings the price difference between the base and top variants to Rs 7.6 lakh 

    Overview

    The Tata Sierra EV is the electric avatar for the Sierra ICE, which reincarnated the original Sierra. It has a similar design to the ICE counterpart, with slight changes to the front, which is a body coloured faux grille, connecting LED DRLs which wrap around the front fascia, bumpers with a silver-finished plate and LED headlights placed on the top half of the bumpers. Coming to the profile, it is almost identical to the Sierra ICE, the only noticeable difference being the design of the alloy wheels. At the rear as well, it gets the minimal-looking connected LED tail lamps with LED turn indicators as well. The rear boot lid houses the “Sierra. EV” branding. 

    Tata Sierra EV Front

    The Sierra EV packs in features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch co-driver’s entertainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charger, USB Type-C ports, front ventilated and power driver and co-driver seats, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, powered tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control and air purifier.  If you want to know more about which variant gets which features, head out to variant explainer story for it.

    Tata Sierra EV Interior

    In terms of safety, the Sierra EV offers Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 540-degree camera system, 6 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), height-adjustable seat belts, an electronic parking brake (EPB), front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Tata Sierra EV ADAS Sensor

    The Tata Sierra EV is offered with two battery packs which is 63 kWh and 75 kWh packs. Here’s a detailed specification for it:

    Battery Pack

    65 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    565 Km

    665 Km

    624 km

    Power (PS)

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (Front), 140 PS (Rear)

    Torque (Nm)

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Rivals

    The Sierra EV primarily rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG Windsor EV, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella and Vinfast VF6 and VF7.

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