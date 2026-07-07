Tata Sierra EV On-Road Prices: Check How Much The Sierra EV Costs In India’s Top Cities?

The Tata Sierra EV, launched recently, has created a buzz in the electric SUV segment and with its tech-loaded cabin, premium interiors and longer range, most people are wondering what the cost will be to take the Sierra EV home. For that, we have listed the top cities and explained the prices in detail. Let's have a closer look at it:

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The cost you see in a vehicle’s brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price; that won't be the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to pay a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price. The bookings for Sierra EV are already started and if you want to know more about it, here's our article which explains the process of booking.

The major components of the City's on-road price include:

Insurance

Road Tax

TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

Logistics charges, where applicable

Add-on optional accessories

These charges can vary depending on the state and the city where it will be registered, which is why we see differences in price across different states and cities. Moreover, in the case of an EV, you may also choose to purchase a charger if it is not already included in the price, like in the case of the Tata Sierra EV. If you buy an AC Fast Charger of 7.2 kW, then you will have to shell out an additional cost of Rs 49,000 for every variant.

Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD Ex-showroom Price Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 18,790 Rs 25, 990 Insurance (Zero Dept) Rs 86,872 Rs 1,13,819 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 3,420 Rs 3,420 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 19,88,682 Rs 27,42,829

The Sierra EV in Mumbai costs Rs 19.88 lakh on-road for the base Pure variant and Rs 27.42 lakh on-road for the top-spec Empowered A AWD. For the fully loaded variant, you will have to churn out Rs 7.54 lakhs more than the entry-level trim.

Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD Ex-showroom Price Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 18,790 Rs 25,990 Insurance Rs 82,295 Rs 1,02,070 Registration Fees, FASTag and Road Tax Rs 7,430 Rs 7,430 On-road Price Rs 19,87,515 Rs 27,34,490

In Delhi, the Pure variant is priced at Rs 19.87 lakh on-road, and the range-topping Empowered A AWD costs Rs 27.34 lakh on-road. Which means there is a Rs 7.47 lakh difference between the ends of Sierra EV variants.

Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD Ex-showroom Price Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 18,790 Rs 25990 Insurance Rs 83,004 Rs 1,04,175 Registration Fees Rs 2,000 Rs 2,000 On-road Price Rs 19,82,794 Rs 27,31,165

The Tata Sierra EV in Chennai costs Rs 19.82 lakh on-road for the base variant, and for the top-end variant, it goes to Rs 27.31 lakh on-road, which means the difference between them is Rs 7.49 lakh only.

Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Bangalore

Charges Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD Ex-showroom Price Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 18,790 Rs 25,990 Insurance Rs 1,19,815 Rs 1,57,748 Road Tax Rs 1,66,855 Rs 2,88,489 Registration Fees and CESS Rs 3,663 Rs 3,663 FASTag Charges Rs 550 Rs 550 On-road Price Rs 21,88,674 Rs 30,75,440

Tata Sierra EV costs Rs 21.88 lakh on-road for the Pure variant and Rs 30.75 lakh on-road for the top Empowered A AWD variant. This is the most expensive city on this list to purchase your Sierra EV in.

Tata Sierra EV On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Tata Sierra EV Pure 63 kWh Tata Sierra EV Empowered A 75 kWh AWD Ex-showroom Price Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Tax Collected at Source (TCS) Rs 18,790 Rs 25,990 Insurance Rs 87,755 Rs 1,21,382 Registration Fees and Road Tax Rs 25,500 Rs 25,500 On-road Price Rs 20,11,045 Rs 27,71,872

The Tata Sierra EV Pure variant costs Rs 20.11 lakh on-road and Rs 27.71 lakh on-road in Kolkata. Which brings the price difference between the base and top variants to Rs 7.6 lakh

Overview

The Tata Sierra EV is the electric avatar for the Sierra ICE, which reincarnated the original Sierra. It has a similar design to the ICE counterpart, with slight changes to the front, which is a body coloured faux grille, connecting LED DRLs which wrap around the front fascia, bumpers with a silver-finished plate and LED headlights placed on the top half of the bumpers. Coming to the profile, it is almost identical to the Sierra ICE, the only noticeable difference being the design of the alloy wheels. At the rear as well, it gets the minimal-looking connected LED tail lamps with LED turn indicators as well. The rear boot lid houses the “Sierra. EV” branding.

The Sierra EV packs in features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch co-driver’s entertainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charger, USB Type-C ports, front ventilated and power driver and co-driver seats, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, powered tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control and air purifier. If you want to know more about which variant gets which features, head out to variant explainer story for it.

In terms of safety, the Sierra EV offers Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 540-degree camera system, 6 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), height-adjustable seat belts, an electronic parking brake (EPB), front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Tata Sierra EV is offered with two battery packs which is 63 kWh and 75 kWh packs. Here’s a detailed specification for it:

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km 665 Km 624 km Power (PS) 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (Front), 140 PS (Rear) Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Rivals

The Sierra EV primarily rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG Windsor EV, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella and Vinfast VF6 and VF7.