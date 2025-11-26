Tata Sierra Dimensions Vs Rivals: How Big Is Tata’s New SUV Compared To Its Competitors?

The Sierra clearly is a unique-looking SUV in the compact SUV space! Is it also bigger than the rivals? Let’s find out

The Tata Sierra is easily one of the hottest and most exciting SUV launches in 2025 in the Indian market. Not only does it revive the iconic nameplate, but it also positions itself as a premium option at a fairly competitive price. Starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra’s package looks promising and appealing.

Interestingly, Tata has chosen to give the Sierra proportions that go beyond traditional C-segment SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, nudging it closer to the larger category where the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700 operate. This dimensional advantage is expected to become one of Sierra’s biggest USPs, especially as buyers increasingly prioritise road presence and interior room over anything else.

So without further ado, let’s compare the dimensions of the Sierra with its rivals to understand if it's actually bigger or just appears so.

Dimensions Compared

Dimensions Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Maruti Suzuki Victoris Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun MG Astor Price Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 10.73 lakh Rs 10.79 lakh Ra 11 lakh Rs 10.5 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh/Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh/Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh Length 4340 mm 4330 mm 4365 mm 4312 mm 4360 mm 4345 mm / 4365 mm 4225 mm/ 4221 mm 4323 mm Width 1841 mm 1790 mm 1800 mm 1790 mm 1795 mm 1795 mm 1760 mm 1809 mm Height 1715 mm 1635 mm 1645 mm 1650 mm 1655 mm 1645 mm 1612 mm 1650 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2610 mm 2610 mm 2650 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm 2651 mm 2585 mm Bootspace 622 litres 433 litres 433 litres 458 litres 446 litres 373 litres 385 litres 488 litres

Key Takeaways

The Sierra is longer than the Creta, Elevate, Grand Vitara, Kushaq, Taigun and Astor. However, SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Victoris and Hyryder are marginally longer. So the Sierra is not the longest in the segment, but the difference in comparison to the longest SUV is not a lot.

The Sierra is the widest SUV in the segment, and that too by a fair margin. The second-place position is taken by the MG Astor.

The Sierra is the tallest in the segment, and its upright stance further accentuates its height. The extra height should also lead to more headroom inside the cabin.

The Sierra offers the longest wheelbase in the segment, and this extra space should also reflect inside, offering a greater sense of space inside the cabin.

Want to know how spacious the Sierra’s rear seat is? Then head over to this article as we test the second row space.

While most SUVs in the segment offer boot space in the range of 400-500 litres, the Sierra proves to be a comfortable winner with an incredible 622 litres of boot space.

So, clearly, in terms of dimensions and cabin space, the Sierra feels like it belongs to half a segment above.

Price And Delivery Timeline

The Sierra’s prices start from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries will commence from January 16, 2026.

If you have liked the Sierra, then here’s how you can book the SUV.

For details about its engine specifications, features and other aspects, head over to our launch story, which will provide you with all the information you need.