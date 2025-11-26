All
    Tata Sierra Dimensions Vs Rivals: How Big Is Tata's New SUV Compared To Its Competitors?

    Published On Nov 26, 2025 05:13 PM By Yashein

    28.8K Views
    The Sierra clearly is a unique-looking SUV in the compact SUV space! Is it also bigger than the rivals? Let’s find out

    Tata Sierra Dimensions Compared

    The Tata Sierra is easily one of the hottest and most exciting SUV launches in 2025 in the Indian market. Not only does it revive the iconic nameplate, but it also positions itself as a premium option at a fairly competitive price. Starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra’s package looks promising and appealing. 

    Interestingly, Tata has chosen to give the Sierra proportions that go beyond traditional C-segment SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, nudging it closer to the larger category where the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700 operate. This dimensional advantage is expected to become one of Sierra’s biggest USPs, especially as buyers increasingly prioritise road presence and interior room over anything else. 

    So without further ado, let’s compare the dimensions of the Sierra with its rivals to understand if it's actually bigger or just appears so. 

    Dimensions Compared

    Dimensions 

    Tata Sierra 

    Hyundai Creta

    Kia Seltos

    Honda Elevate

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder

    Skoda Kushaq/ VW Taigun

    MG Astor

    Price

    Rs 11.49 lakh

    Rs 10.73 lakh

    Rs 10.79 lakh

    		 Ra 11 lakh Rs 10.5 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh/Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh/Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh

    Length

    4340 mm

    4330 mm 

    4365 mm 

    4312 mm

    4360 mm

    4345 mm / 4365 mm 

    4225 mm/ 4221 mm

    4323 mm

    Width 

    1841 mm

    1790 mm 

    1800 mm

    1790 mm

    1795 mm

    1795 mm 

    1760 mm

    1809 mm

    Height

    1715 mm 

    1635 mm 

    1645 mm 

    1650 mm 

    1655 mm  

    1645 mm

    1612 mm

    1650 mm 

    Wheelbase 

    2730 mm

    2610 mm

    2610 mm

    2650 mm

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    2651 mm 

    2585 mm

    Bootspace

    622 litres 

    433 litres

    433 litres

    458 litres 

    446 litres

    373 litres

    385 litres

    488 litres

    Key Takeaways

    Tata Sierra

    • The Sierra is the widest SUV in the segment, and that too by a fair margin. The second-place position is taken by the MG Astor. 

    • The Sierra is the tallest in the segment, and its upright stance further accentuates its height. The extra height should also lead to more headroom inside the cabin. 

    • The Sierra offers the longest wheelbase in the segment, and this extra space should also reflect inside, offering a greater sense of space inside the cabin.

    Tata Sierra

    Want to know how spacious the Sierra’s rear seat is? Then head over to this article as we test the second row space. 

    • While most SUVs in the segment offer boot space in the range of 400-500 litres, the Sierra proves to be a comfortable winner with an incredible 622 litres of boot space. 

    Tata Sierra

    • So, clearly, in terms of dimensions and cabin space, the Sierra feels like it belongs to half a segment above. 

    Price And Delivery Timeline

    The Sierra’s prices start from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and deliveries will commence from January 16, 2026. 

    Tata Sierra

    If you have liked the Sierra, then here’s how you can book the SUV.

    For details about its engine specifications, features and other aspects, head over to our launch story, which will provide you with all the information you need.

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

1 comment

    1 comment
    1
    R
    r ramanan
    Nov 26, 2025, 5:57:07 PM

    TATA MONOGRAM SHOULD BE MORE BOLD AND APPEALING

