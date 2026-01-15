Tata Sierra DELIVERIES Underway! Didn’t Book One Yet? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Variants, Colour Options, Alternatives And More!

The Tata Sierra racked up 70,000 orders on its very first day of bookings, so expect wait periods to be long!

The Tata Sierra was one of the most-exciting launches recently, and its deliveries start from today. It had recorded a massive 70,000 bookings in the first day as its orderbook opened in December 2025. Customers who have already booked it will receive a call from the respective dealerships for their car’s delivery date. For buyers who are still pondering the thought of whether or not to buy the Sierra, here’s everything you need to check:

Variants & Prices

The Tata Sierra is available in seven variants (personas): Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus .

Here are the detailed prices of each of the variants:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed manual 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed manual 6-speed AT Smart+ Rs 11.49 lakh — — Rs 12.99 lakh — Pure Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh — Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Pure+ Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Adventure Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh — Rs 16.49 lakh — Adventure+ Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Accomplished Rs 17.99 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Accomplished+ — — Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Colour Options & Design

The Tata Sierra is available in six vibrant shades: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Coorg Cloud, Pristine White and Pure Grey. Here’s which variant gets what colour options.

The Tata Sierra has an upright, boxy silhouette with squared-off proportions and flat surfaces across the body and the iconic Alpine window styling.

At the front, it features a wide grille section with split lighting, including full-width slim LED elements.

The side and rear designs use thick cladding, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a flat tailgate with horizontally oriented lighting elements, equally slim as in front.

Features & Safety

The Sierra gets a very premium-looking light beige and brown-themed cabin, which doesn’t hold back in features. It gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and an additional 12.3-inch display for the front-row passenger, a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front-row seats, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with sound bar, dual-zone climate control, connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, a manual boss mode, and keyless entry with push-button start/ stop.

The safety kit consists of a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and TPMS.

Wondering which variant gets what feature? You can check that here.

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Tata Motors has mentioned that there is scope for an all-wheel drive, considering the platform that underpins the Sierra is capable of it.

Alternative Choices

If you’re in the market for a compact SUV and looking for alternatives to the Sierra, here are your top options:

Hyundai Creta - The most trusted and most popular in this segment.

Maruti Victoris - Carries Arena’s wide service network legacy as well as hybrid powertrain options and more features than the Grand Vitara. Oh, and an all-wheel drive option, too.

Kia Seltos - The Korean SUV, which has just been updated and is one of the most technologically advanced cars at a slightly lower price than Sierra.

Skoda Kushaq - We would recommend you wait just a few more days, as it is arriving with a facelift.

Besides the above options, you can also go for Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and even the coupes Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.