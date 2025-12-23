Tata Sierra Base Variant Explained In Images: Here’s What You Get At The Entry Level

The Smart+ variant can actually be a smart pick, as it gets most of the essential features that you would need

The Tata Sierra nameplate has made a much-awaited comeback, and it arrives carrying a strong mix of nostalgia and modern-day tech. While we’ve already shown you the higher-spec versions of the new Sierra in detail, this report focuses on the base variant.

The base variant, called the Smart+, might prove to be interesting as it packs many essential features. However, there are misses as well. Based on the official configurator and the Sierra brochure, here’s a closer look at what the Sierra base trim brings to the table in terms of design, features, powertrain options, and safety.

Tata Sierra Base Variant Exterior

From the front, the Sierra base variant looks largely identical to its higher-spec siblings, which is a big win. Tata hasn’t cut corners here, as you get plenty of features here that you get with higher variants. Interestingly, you only get LED lighting elements even in the base variant. You get the same higher-spec bi-LED projector headlights and end-to-end connected LED DRLs. Like the higher variants, even the entry-level trim sports piano black finishes, giving it a premium effect.

From the side, the Sierra base variant sits on 17-inch steel wheels, and that too without a cover. So be prepared to spend on alloy wheels if you are planning to get the base-spec trim. You get flush-fitting door handles, a feature that’s rare to see on base variants in this segment. Roof rails are skipped on the base trim, but the silhouette still looks well-balanced.

At the rear, the Sierra base variant continues to impress with LED tail lamps, styled similarly to higher trims. You also get a chunky rear bumper with a gloss black finish that reinforces the SUV’s tough stance. A notable omission is the absence of a rear wiper with a washer and a rear defogger, features that are included in the mid-spec variant and higher.

Colour options include – Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Cloud. You can take a look at the variant-wise colour options of the Sierra here.

Tata Sierra Base Variant Interior

The interior of the base-spec Sierra is pretty basic, and you might want to consider upgrading to a higher variant if features are a priority.

It comes in a dual-tone grey theme and upholstery and while the higher variants get up to three displays, the dashboard feels empty here, as it does not even get an infotainment system. So, along with a set of alloy wheels, one should expect to spend extra on getting an infotainment unit. You get a basic 4-inch digital unit for the driver. If you want to check out the differences between the base and top variants of the Sierra, we've done that here.

Tata Sierra Base Variant Features

The good thing is that you get a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, rear window sunshade and a front sliding armrest (leather finish on higher variants). You also get a good mix of functional features like all four power windows, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, front height adjustable seat belts, extendable sun visor, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Here’s a detailed look at the variant-wise features of the Tata Sierra, taking you through the features of each variant of the Sierra.

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop, rear window sunshades, and two charging ports at the front (Type A and C), along with a 12V socket in the boot, further enhance the convenience quotient.

Tata Sierra Base Variant Safety

There is not much compromise in terms of safety as you get plenty of equipment, including ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, manual IRVM, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, cornering stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. An important thing here is that you don’t get a reverse parking camera, and you will have to purchase that along with the infotainment unit (including speakers).

While this variant has a few misses, there are many positives also, as you get plenty of convenience and functional features that you will appreciate in the long run.

Wonder what’s different in terms of features between the base and top variant? Here’s a look at the extreme ends of the Sierra lineup.

Tata Sierra Base Variant Powertrain Options

Here’s a quick look at the engine options of the new Sierra:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed Manual Transmission 6-speed MT Manual Transmission Power 106 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 260 Nm

Both engines are tuned for a balance of performance and efficiency, making the base variant suitable for both urban and highway usage. However, you miss out on an automatic option and the more potent turbo-petrol engine, which brings serious performance to the table.

Tata Sierra Base Variant Price And Rivals

Prices for the entry-level variant begin from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra Smart+ trim competes with entry-level variants of SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

If you want to take a look at the price range of the Sierra, then you should head over to this story to get the whole picture about the Sierra’s prices.