Modified On Aug 29, 2023 03:36 PM By Rohit

The new brand identity brings with it a fresh tagline for Tata Motors’ EV division: Move With Meaning

Tata has revealed a fresh logo for its electric cars division.

The new brand insignia will also get a new sound identity.

The carmaker has used its Evo Teal colour scheme for the new Tata.ev brand.

Tata Motors to roll out the new brand identity and logo in a phased manner.

Tata Motors, the current leader in the electric vehicle (EV) space, has now rebranded its EV division as Tata.ev, formerly known as Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM). This is similar to what Mahindra recently did for its upcoming range of born electric (BE) vehicles.

Why The Change?

As per the camaker, the reason behind the move is to combine the values of sustainability, community and technology. The new brand identity comes with its own tagline too – Move With Meaning.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari Unveils BS6 Phase 2-Compliant Flex-Fuel Toyota Innova Hycross Strong-Hybrid Prototype

Other Revisions

Tata has not only given its EV arm a new identity but a fresh logo as well. It has the ‘.ev’ suffix housed in an orbit, which, as per Tata, helps inculcate a circular ecosystem of human and environmental interaction.

The carmaker has made use of its distinctive Evo Teal colour scheme for the Tata.ev, which highlights its sustainability commitments. Tata has also given its new brand identity a unique sound that is a combination of electronic circuits and a powerful ripple sound.

When Will It Be Rolled Out?

Tata, who is the leader in the electric car space with over 70 percent market share, has announced that it will be rolling out the new brand identity in a phased manner. Our guess is we should be able to see the new logo and identity soon, maybe starting with the upcoming Tata Nexon EV facelift on September 14.

Apart from the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, there are two other electric cars in the carmaker’s stable: Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Its upcoming range of EVs include the Punch EV, Harrier EV and Curvv EV.

Also See: Tata Punch EV Spotted Charging on Camera For The First Time