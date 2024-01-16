Published On Jan 16, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV will offered with two battery pack options, with an expected claimed range of up to 400 km

Bookings for the Tata Punch EV are already underway.

The Punch EV carries a similar front-end design to the Tata Nexon EV.

Gets features such as dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

The Punch EV will be the first Tata EV to be based on the new Acti.EV platform.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Just a few days after unveiling the Tata Punch EV, the automaker is all set to disclose the prices of the electric micro SUV tomorrow. Tata has already given details about the new features and variants that will be on offer, and recently we also got our hands on the battery and powertrain specifications of the micro electric SUV.

Fresh Exterior Design

The Tata Punch EV will arrive with distinctive styling from the regular Punch. It draws its design inspiration from its elder sibling, the Tata Nexon EV. Upfront it gets bonnet-wide connected LED DRLs, vertically placed LED headlights and a chunky bumper. Talking about the profile, the Punch EV gets new aerodynamically-styled alloy wheels, while the rear-end of the electric micro SUV looks the same as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts, except the addition of the new silver skid plate.

Also Check Out: 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro vs Tata Nexon EV: Who Has The Nicer Cabin?

Updated Cabin

Tata has updated the cabin of the Punch EV over the regular ICE model and the changes include new centre console with a touch-based climate control panel, and a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. The Punch EV also gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, air purifier, ventilated front seats, and a single pane sunroof.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Also Check Out: 2024 Mahindra XUV700 Gets 6-seater Variants And More Features, Prices Now Start From Rs 13.99 Lakh

Battery Pack & Powertrain

Based on the recently leaked info, the Tata Punch EV will be offered with two battery pack options, which are detailed below in the table:

The details for the driving range for each battery pack are not out yet, but it is expected to offer a claimed driving range of up to 400 km.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Punch EV will go up against the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT