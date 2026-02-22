All
    Tata Punch EV Facelift: Here’s Which Battery Option You Get With What Variant

    The new Punch EV is available in five variants and two new battery options

    Published On Feb 22, 2026 01:51 PM By Bikramjit

    2.3K Views
    Tata Punch EV

    The 2026 Tata Punch EV has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). One can also opt for buying it under a battery rental scheme, in which case prices start at Rs 6.49 lakh along with a fee of Rs 2.6 per kilometre.

    Moreover, the new facelifted Punch EV is available in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. It also brings two new battery options, the specifications of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    88 PS

    129 PS

    Torque

    154 Nm

    154 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2)

    365 km-375 km*

    468 km

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    13.5 seconds

    9 seconds
    *Under certification

    Now, of course, not all the variants get both the battery options, so if you are curious which one gets what, here’s a detailed account of it:

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Variant-wise Battery Pack Options

    Variant

    30 kWh

    40 kWh

    Smart

    Smart Plus

    Adventure

    Empowered 

    Empowered Plus S

    • If you opt for the base variant of the new Punch EV, you only have the choice of the smaller battery option.

    • The one-above-base Smart Plus variant is the only trim in the new Punch EV lineup that comes with both the medium-range and long-range batteries (as Tata likes to call them).

    • All the higher-spec trims of the new Punch EV, starting from its mid-spec Adventure variant is available only with the bigger battery option.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Note: Tata claims a real-world range of upto 275 km with the 30 kWh battery and up to 350 km with the 40 kWh one. This should not only be useful in your daily city commutes but also help you in long inter-city runs.

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Other Features & Safety Onboard

    The Tata Punch EV continues with a familiar feature set as before in its facelifted avatar. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, however, with an updated interface. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Other feature highlights include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, cruise control, a single-pane sunroof, push-button start/stop, a 4-speaker sound system and auto dimming IRVM.

    Tata Punch EV Facelift

    Safety features include six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard. Other features also include a 360-degree parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill descent control and rain-sensing wipers.

    2026 Tata Punch EV: Rivals

    The facelifted Tata Punch EV renews its direct rivalry with the Citroen eC3. And it can also be considered as an affordable option to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, Tata Nexon EV and even the MG Windsor EV.

