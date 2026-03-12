Tata Punch EV EMI Buying Guide: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay Monthly

The newly updated Tata Punch EV is undoubtedly one of the most value-for-money EVs at its price point, and has become even more attractive after the facelift. The Punch EV combines compact dimensions with a modern interior, a feature-rich cabin and multiple battery pack options.

If you’re reading this article, chances are that you have shortlisted the Punch EV and are planning to buy the electric micro-SUV on a loan. So, it’s important to understand how much you’ll be paying as a monthly installment, and that also depends on the loan tenure. To help with that, we’ve broken down the EMI details for the top-spec Punch EV, known as the Empowered Plus S. Here’s a look at its approximate on-road price in New Delhi, and other details of your EMI:

Variant Punch EV Empowered Plus S (40kWh) On road price (New Delhi) Rs 13.27 lakh Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 2.7 lakh Loan amount Rs 10.57 lakh Interest Rate 9.5 %

We have calculated the monthly installment based on 4 different loan tenures (3-year, 4-year, 5-year, and 7-year), with a down payment of Rs 2.7 lakh for the top-spec variant with the 40 kWh battery (around 20 percent of the on-road price). For the EMI calculation, we have considered a standard interest rate of 9.5 percent.

Disclaimer: The EMI you pay will vary depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership and bank.

3 Years

For a 3-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec Empowered Plus S variant of the 2026 Punch EV will be Rs 33,875.

Down Payment: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 12.2 lakh (including Rs 1.63 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 14.9 lakh

4 Years

For a 4-year loan tenure, you will end up paying a monthly EMI of Rs 26,568.

Down Payment: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 12.75 lakh (including Rs 2.18 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 15.45 lakh

5 Years

The monthly EMI for a 5-year loan tenure will cost up to Rs 22,209.

Down Payment: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 13.33 lakh (including Rs 2.76 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 16.03 lakh

7 Years

For a 7-year loan tenure, the monthly EMI for the top-spec Empowered Plus S variant of the 2026 Punch EV will be Rs 17,284.

Down Payment: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 14.52 lakh (including Rs 3.95 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 17.22 lakh

Punch EV: Overview

The Punch EV facelift, priced from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) without BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) and Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km (ex-showroom) with BaaS is the entry-level electric SUV in Tata’s lineup, positioned below the Nexon EV. Tata is offering it in as many as five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+S.

The Punch EV comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, a sunroof, auto headlamps, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, and an air purifier. Safety features include six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold assist, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Want to know how Tata has distributed features across different variants? Head over to this story.

The Punch EV facelift is offered with both 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs. The 30 kWh version generates 88 PS and offers a claimed range of up to 375 km (MIDC), while the new 40 kWh variant makes a higher 129 PS and a claimed 468 km range. To know more about the Punch EV, check out this story.

CarDekho Says

The Tata Punch EV is one of the most accessible electric SUVs in India, and financing it through a loan can make ownership easier for many buyers. A 3 or 4-year tenure is ideal if you want to reduce the total interest paid, while a 5 or 7-year tenure will lower your monthly EMI but significantly increase your overall spending.

You can also explore different EMI combinations using CarDekho’s online car loan calculator, depending on your down payment, interest rate, and preferred loan tenure. If you are planning to book the Punch EV, then we recommend you check out our report on the Punch EV’s booking details.