Tata Punch EV Caught Charging on Camera For The First Time

Published On Aug 22, 2023 04:18 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV will be the first electric model to be based on car underpinned by Tata’s ALFA (agile light flexible advanced) architecture

The Punch EV has been spied again, this time while it was being charged.

Unlike the Nexon EV, the Punch EV appears to have its charge port in the front.

Based on the previous spy shots, it is expected to feature a refreshed cabin layout and a new 2-spoke steering wheel.

Likely to get two battery pack options, offering a range of 300km to 350km.

Tata could launch it by the end of this year with a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch EV is the newest electric offering from the Indian carmaker, set to bridge the gap between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV. While the Punch EV has been spied on previously, photos from a new sighting have surfaced online giving us a closer look at the micro SUV’s front while it was being charged.

New Details Spied

For the very first time, the test mule of the Punch EV can be seen while plugged into a charger. Unlike the Nexon EV and Tiago EV, this one appears to have a charge port at the front and not where the fuel inlet would usually be.

While the front of the Punch EV appears largely similar to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, it's expected to showcase some EV-specific highlights on the grille and bumper, similar to what we’ve seen on existing Tata EVs.

When viewed from the side, the profile looks identical to the current Punch model. However, the test mule is equipped with different alloy wheels, similar to those seen on top spec versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor.

Expected Features

Based on the earlier spy shots, the Punch EV will come with a refreshed dashboard design and a new 2-spoke steering wheel, similar to the one spied on the near-production version of the Tata Nexon facelift.

In terms of features, it will be quite similar to the ICE model. This includes a touchscreen system, a semi-digital driver’s display and touch-based climate control panel. It could also get amenities like automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and cruise control. The safety kit on the Punch EV could include up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

What About Powertrain?

As seen with the existing Tata EVs, the Punch EV could also get two battery pack options, which would offer a claimed driving range of 300km to 350km. It is also expected to get multiple braking regeneration modes just like other Tata EVs. Positioned below the Nexon EV, the Punch EV is likely to offer performance somewhere in the middle as well at around 100PS.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Punch EV is expected to be launched by the end of this year, and could have a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, and will be a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

