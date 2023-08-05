Tata Punch CNG Vs Hyundai Exter CNG - Specification And Price Comparison

Published On Aug 05, 2023 12:06 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The Exter CNG is more feature-rich while the Punch carries its 5-star rating title and innovative boot design

The Tata Punch CNG has finally launched, nearly eight months after it was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. It is the Indian carmaker’s fourth model with a green fuel alternative and it goes up directly against the Hyundai Exter, which also gets a CNG alternative. For those trying to choose between the two smallest CNG SUVs, here’s a detailed price and specification comparison:

Price Check

Tata Punch CNG Hyundai Exter CNG Pure CNG - Rs 7.10 lakh Adventure CNG - Rs 7.85 lakh Adventure Rhythm CNG - Rs 8.20 lakh S CNG - Rs 8.24 lakh Accomplished CNG - Rs 8.85 lakh SX CNG - Rs 8.97 lakh Accomplished Dazzle S CNG - Rs 9.68 lakh

Tata offers CNG from the base variant of the Punch, resulting in a lower starting price point by around Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, the Exter offers the CNG in just two variants and the top-spec Punch CNG is pricier by like Rs 70,000.

Engine Specifications

Specs Punch CNG Exter CNG Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol-CNG 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol-CNG Power 73.5PS 69PS Torque 103Nm 95.2Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Economy - 27.1km/kg

On paper, the Punch CNG offers slightly more performance than the Exter CNG, and both are only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata has not revealed the fuel economy of the Punch CNG, but we’re expecting it to be around 25 km/kg. As for the Exter, Hyundai claims its CNG variants can deliver 27.1 km/kg of claimed mileage.

Boot Space

Thanks to Tata’s dual-cylinder setup, the Punch CNG carries a generous usable boot space of 210 litres. This allows the buyers to take weekend trips without worrying about where to keep the luggage. There are no official figures of the Exter CNG’s boot space, but one can expect to keep slim laptop bags or handbags and nothing more.

Features

Common Features Punch Exter Projector Headlamps

LED DRLs

Electrically Adjustable ORVMs

Electric Sunroof

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Automatic Headlamps

16-inch Alloy Wheels

Push Button Start-Stop

Rain Sensing Wipers

7-inch Touchscreen System

Front armrests 15-inch Styled Steel Wheels

8-inch Touchscreen System

Auto AC

The Punch and Exter CNG are feature-rich offerings with common niceties such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Since Tata is offering the CNG option on a higher specification of the Punch, it does get a few added touches such as the push-button start-stop and auto headlamps. However, even in its mid-spec variants offered with CNG, the Exter has its own advantages in the form of climate control and larger infotainment unit.

Safety Features

Common Features Punch Exter Rear Parking Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts Dual Front Airbags Six Airbags

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

Vehicle Stability Management

Rear Defogger

Clearly, the Exter’s safety package is more loaded than the Punch. It gets six airbags, TPMS, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and vehicle stability management. However, the Punch has proven its safety credentials with a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP.

On paper, the Exter leads with its safety features and possibly, more fuel economy. However, the Punch poses as a more feature-rich offering in its higher specification and gets more boot space and variants to choose from. Once we get both these SUVs side by side for our road tests, we will be able to give a better idea of how they perform in the real world.

