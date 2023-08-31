Published On Aug 31, 2023 06:05 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon 2023

The facelifted Tata Nexon will go on sale on September 14, and will most likely be accompanied by the Nexon EV facelift as well

Tata to give a second major refresh to its subcompact SUV; first one came in early 2020.

Exterior revisions include new fascia, fresh alloy wheels and connected taillights.

Inside, it gets a Curvv-like 2-spoke steering wheel, digital driver display and dual-tone theme.

Features on board the new Nexon will be a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and up to six airbags.

To be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains; might get Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo unit as well.

Prices could start from a little over Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon facelift is about to be launched soon (read September 14). It has been spied undisguised multiple times showing various design elements inside and out. We have got to know that some dealerships are taking offline bookings for the updated SUV. It will be the second big refresh for the Tata SUV, following the early 2020 update. Here’s a quick recap of what all we know so far:

Big Updates On The Exterior

It now gets a much sharper fascia, featuring a sleeker grille and revised LED DRLs. The new Nexon comes with a tweaked bumper design, housing the portrait-orientation of the updated LED headlights and the embellishments in the lower half.

Except for a new set of alloy wheels, we don’t expect to see any major changes on the SUV’s sides. Tata is likely to provide all these revisions on the Nexon EV too, which will have EV-specific blue highlights and closed off panels.

The new Nexon’s rear profile now sports a slimmer and connected LED taillight setup, a revised tailgate having the ‘Nexon’ badging, and a chunky bumper with a faux skid plate. It also gets a revised rear bumper housing taller and more prominent rear reflectors.

A Fresh Take On The Inside Too

Tata will be offering the Nexon facelift with a new dashboard layout and the Curvv-like 2-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel (featuring an illuminated Tata logo). Other cabin revisions include a dual-tone theme with purple hues on the seats, dashboard and steering wheel.

Replete With New Features

The facelifted Tata Nexon will also gain some equipment in the form of a digital driver’s display and a 360-degree camera. Other features on board the new model will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and possibly select advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Will Drive It?

Tata is expected to equip it with the current model’s 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/260Nm) coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. The Nexon facelift could also come with Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (125PS/225Nm), mated to a new DCT (dual-clutch transmission) option. We don’t expect any powertrain revisions for the Nexon EV facelift, either. It will likely continue to be sold in two iterations with different battery sizes - Prime and Max.

Price And Rivals

We believe the carmaker will price the new Nexon at a premium over the existing model (Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). The facelifted SUV will face competition from the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and even the Maruti Fronx crossover.

