The new headlamps design looks similar to the ones on the Harrier EV concept

The test mule was spotted with barely any camouflage for the front profile.

Major changes on the inside are also expected.

Expected engine options include 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines.

It could be launched later this year at an expected price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Tata Nexon has been under development for a while and we have been seeing multiple spy shots of the upcoming SUV. Recently, a test mule of the facelifted Nexon was spotted with the front profile undisguised, revealing some major design upgrades.

New Design Language

The new front profile of the Nexon looks heavily revised compared to the current model. Upfront, there are sleek LED DRLs with sequential indicators and the headlamps are now positioned lower on the bumper. These headlamps with vertically-oriented housing look similar to the ones showcased on the Harrier EV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The grille now seems to be bigger and there is a plastic element going through the centre of the larger air dam and connecting both headlamps' housing.

Other Design Updates

In the previous sightings of the facelifted Nexon, we noticed other design changes like the new alloy wheels, revised bumper design (front and rear), reshaped tailgate and a connected tail lamp setup. This latest sighting was likely of a lower variant as it was on steel wheels and did not sport any chrome or gloss black garnish either.

The 2023 Tata Nexon will get an updated interior as well. It will come with a new cabin theme, new dashboard layout with a larger touchscreen unit, Tata Avinya-inspired steering wheel and a revised centre console.

Expected Powertrains

Tata will most likely retain the 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/160Nm) with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. But the carmaker can also offer its new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit (125PS/225Nm) which could come with the option of the DCT (dual clutch transmission) automatic.

Features & Safety

Tata could equip the facelifted Nexon with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control AC, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, the carmaker could offer up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill assist, ESP (electronic stability program), and a 360-degree camera. It could become the first subcompact SUV to offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

Launch & Rivals

Tata could launch the updated Nexon by September 2023 at an expected starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV300.

