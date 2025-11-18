Tata Nexon Dominates Sub-4 Metre SUV Sales In October 2025; Here’s How The Other Models Performed

Except for the Tata Nexon and Renault Kiger, all other SUVs in this segment saw monthly growth in sales

Sub-4 metre SUVs sell like hotcakes in India, and the segment has seen about a 15 percent monthly growth in October 2025. Tata Nexon continued to be the best-selling model in its segment, followed by the likes of Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, both witnessing a significant surge in demand. With the new second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue being launched this month, this segment is set to be more thriving in the times to come. For now, here’s a breakdown of the model-wise sales in October 2025:

Model October 2025 September 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV) 22083 22573 -2.17 27.5 22.47 5.03 15569 Kia Sonet 12745 9020 41.29 15.87 14.77 1.1 8096 Mahindra XUV 3XO 12237 9032 35.48 15.23 14.56 0.67 7480 Maruti Brezza 12072 10173 18.66 15.03 25.22 -10.19 14561 Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line) 11738 11484 2.21 14.61 16.6 -1.99 8512 Skoda Kylaq 5078 4398 15.46 6.32 — — 4425 Nissan Magnite 2615 1652 58.29 3.25 4.75 -1.5 1548 Renault Kiger 948 1166 -18.69 1.18 1.6 -0.42 694 Kia Syros 785 465 68.81 0.97 — — 2203 Total 80301 69963 14.77 99.96

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, held on to its top spot in October 2025, with sales crossing 22,000 units. Even though it recorded a slight 2 percent month-on-month (MoM) dip, the Nexon continued to dominate the segment. Notably, the Nexon has recently been updated with ADAS as well as a Red Dark edition.

Kia Sonet witnessed a good surge in sales, hence climbing to the second position in October 2025 from its fifth place in September. The Sonet surpassed the 12,000-unit sales mark, resulting in a 41 percent MoM growth.

Mahindra XUV 3XO also climbed the roster by one position to claim the third place by having over 12,000 units sold. It registered a 35 percent MoM growth.

Maruti Brezza, despite having about an 18 percent MoM gain, slipped down the order in October 2025. However, its average sales volume over the past six months stood better than the Sonet and XUV 3XO at over 14,000 units.

The Hyundai Venue, including the Venue N Line, slipped down the order with a mild 2 percent MoM rise. The carmaker sold and dispatched over 11,000 units of the SUV in October 2025. The Hyundai sub-4 metre SUV has got a generational update this November which should increase its appeal among customers hence improving its sales in the coming months.

Skoda Kylaq continued its consistent run for the Czech carmaker, having over 5,000 units sold and growing by 15 percent MoM. Its ranking remained unchanged compared to September 2025.

Nissan managed to sell over 2,600 units of the Magnite, resulting in an impressive 58 percent MoM jump.

The Renault Kiger had a challenging month, with sales dipping below 1,000 units as it saw the steepest 19 percent MoM decline amongst all in October 2025. While the sub-4-metre SUV was recently updated with a facelift, its poor sales suggest that buyers might have expected more from the update.

Kia Syros, although sitting at the bottom of the segment for quite some time, delivered a good 69 percent MoM rise in October 2025, with its sales improving by some 375 units.

That said, we’ve also detailed the compact SUV sales for October 2025 - the segment that is set to get more interesting by the entry of the iconic Tata Sierra on November 25.