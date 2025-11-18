All
    Tata Nexon Dominates Sub-4 Metre SUV Sales In October 2025; Here’s How The Other Models Performed

    Modified On Nov 18, 2025 05:19 PM By Bikramjit

    5.9K Views
    Except for the Tata Nexon and Renault Kiger, all other SUVs in this segment saw monthly growth in sales

    sub-4 metre suv sales october 2025

    Sub-4 metre SUVs sell like hotcakes in India, and the segment has seen about a 15 percent monthly growth in October 2025. Tata Nexon continued to be the best-selling model in its segment, followed by the likes of Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, both witnessing a significant surge in demand. With the new second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue being launched this month, this segment is set to be more thriving in the times to come. For now, here’s a breakdown of the model-wise sales in October 2025:

    Model

    October 2025

    September 2025

    MoM Growth

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV)

    22083

    22573

    -2.17

    27.5

    22.47

    5.03

    15569

    Kia Sonet

    12745

    9020

    41.29

    15.87

    14.77

    1.1

    8096

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    12237

    9032

    35.48

    15.23

    14.56

    0.67

    7480

    Maruti Brezza

    12072

    10173

    18.66

    15.03

    25.22

    -10.19

    14561

    Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line)

    11738

    11484

    2.21

    14.61

    16.6

    -1.99

    8512

    Skoda Kylaq

    5078

    4398

    15.46

    6.32

    4425

    Nissan Magnite

    2615

    1652

    58.29

    3.25

    4.75

    -1.5

    1548

    Renault Kiger

    948

    1166

    -18.69

    1.18

    1.6

    -0.42

    694

    Kia Syros

    785

    465

    68.81

    0.97

    2203

    Total

    80301

    69963

    14.77

    99.96

    		      

    Key Takeaways

    Tata Nexon

     Kia Sonet

    • Kia Sonet witnessed a good surge in sales, hence climbing to the second position in October 2025 from its fifth place in September. The Sonet surpassed the 12,000-unit sales mark, resulting in a 41 percent MoM growth. 

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO also climbed the roster by one position to claim the third place by having over 12,000 units sold. It registered a 35 percent MoM growth. 

    • Maruti Brezza, despite having about an 18 percent MoM gain, slipped down the order in October 2025.  However, its average sales volume over the past six months stood better than the Sonet and XUV 3XO at over 14,000 units.

     

    • The Hyundai Venue, including the Venue N Line, slipped down the order with a mild 2 percent MoM rise. The carmaker sold and dispatched over 11,000 units of the SUV in October 2025. The Hyundai sub-4 metre SUV has got a generational update this November which should increase its appeal among customers hence improving its sales in the coming months.

     Skoda Kylaq front

    • Skoda Kylaq continued its consistent run for the Czech carmaker, having over 5,000 units sold and growing by 15 percent MoM. Its ranking remained unchanged compared to September 2025. 

    • Nissan managed to sell over 2,600 units of the Magnite, resulting in an impressive 58 percent MoM jump. 

     Renault Kiger front design

    • Kia Syros, although sitting at the bottom of the segment for quite some time, delivered a good 69 percent MoM rise in October 2025, with its sales improving by some 375 units.

    That said, we’ve also detailed the compact SUV sales for October 2025 - the segment that is set to get more interesting by the entry of the iconic Tata Sierra on November 25.

