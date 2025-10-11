Tata Nexon Crowned India’s Best-selling Car In September 2025, Maruti Dzire And Hyundai Creta Take Second And Third Spot

The Tata Nexon hit its all time highest sales of the year in September, while the Maruti Dzire also crossed the 20,000 units sales mark

September 2025 was an eventful month for both carmakers and car buyers. New GST rates were implemented on September 22, which led to reduction in car prices, which in turn boosted sales to record levels. The Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling model of the month, closely followed by the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Creta. Check out the detailed sales report below to see the top 15 cars that were sold in September 2025.

Rank Models September 2025 August 2025 September 2024 MoM (%) YoY(%) 1 Tata Nexon 22,573 14,004 11,470 61 97 2 Maruti Dzire 20,038 16,509 10,853 21 85 3 Hyundai Creta (including Creta N Line & Creta Electric) 18,861 15,924 15,902 18 19 4 Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic + Scorpio N) 18,372 9,840 14,438 87 27 5 Tata Punch (including Punch EV) 15,891 10,704 13,711 48 16 6 Maruti Swift 15,547 12,385 16,241 26 -4 7 Maruti Wagon R 15,388 14,552 13,339 6 15 8 Maruti Fronx 13,767 12,422 13,874 11 -1 9 Maruti Baleno 13,173 12,549 14,292 5 -8 10 Maruti Ertiga 12,115 18,445 17,441 -34 -31 11 Mahindra Thar (including Thar Roxx) 11,846 6,997 8,843 69 34 12 Hyundai Venue (including Venue N Line) 11,484 8,109 10,259 42 12 13 Maruti Brezza 10,173 13,620 15,322 -25 -34 14 Maruti Eeco 10,035 10,785 11,908 -7 -16 15 Toyota Innova (Innova Crysta + Innova Hycross) 9,783 9,304 8,052 5 21

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling car in September 2025, achieving its highest-ever monthly sales of over 22,500 units. It also recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth of 97 percent. Do note that these figures also include the sales of Tata Nexon EV.

After the Tata Nexon, the Maruti Dzire is the only model in this list to cross the sales mark of 20,000 units in September 2025. The Dzire saw positive growth of 21 percent and 85 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

Hyundai Creta retained its third spot, with sales rising by 18 percent (MoM) and 19 percent (YoY). Hyundai dispatched over 18,800 units of the Creta in September, however, these figures include both Creta N Line and Creta Electric.

The Mahindra Scorpio made a significant jump to the fourth spot from twelfth, with over 18,000 units dispatched in September 2025. The Mahindra SUV recorded the highest monthly growth of 87 percent. Notably, these figures include the sales of both Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic. You can also check out the GST benefits offered with each Mahindra SUV here.

The Tata Punch became the fifth best-selling model in September 2025 with over 15,800 dispatches. Its monthly sales grew by 48 percent, while it also posted a growth of 16 percent in yearly sales. These figures also include the Tata Punch EV.

With over 15,500 dispatches, the Maruti Swift saw a growth of 26 percent in monthly sales in September 2025. However, it faced a decline of 4 percent compared to last year. If you fancy bringing home a new Swift, check out its revised prices in this report.

Over 15,000 units of the Maruti Wagon R were dispatched last month. The hatchback’s monthly sales grew by over 800 units, while its yearly sales also increased by around 2,000 units.

Maruti shipped more than 13,700 units of the Fronx in September 2025. Although its MoM sales went up by 11 percent, the YoY demand remained consistent.

The Maruti Baleno is the only premium hatchback that has made it to the list of top 15 best-selling cars. Over 13,000 units were sold last month, however, it saw a decline of 8 percent in yearly sales.

The top-sellling car of August 2025, the Maruti Ertiga, slipped to tenth position in September 2025. The MPV’s last month sales stood at 12,115 units, taking a hit of more than 30 percent in both MoM and YoY sales.

The Mahindra Thar managed to attract more than 11,800 buyers last month, with a significant growth of over 4,800 units compared to August 2025. These figures also include the sales of Mahindra Thar Roxx. Mahindra has given some model year updates to the 3-door version of the Thar. Check out our detailed story here.

With an increase of 42 percent in monthly sales, Hyundai dispatched more than 11,000 units of the Venue. It also includes Venue N Line sales.

Maruti Brezza’s September 2025 sales stood at just over 10,000 units, and faced a decline of 25 percent in MoM sales. It also took a hit of 34 percent compared to September 2024.