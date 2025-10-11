All
    Tata Nexon Crowned India’s Best-selling Car In September 2025, Maruti Dzire And Hyundai Creta Take Second And Third Spot

    Published On Oct 11, 2025 11:02 AM By Shreyash

    285 Views
    The Tata Nexon hit its all time highest sales of the year in September, while the Maruti Dzire also crossed the 20,000 units sales mark

    top 15 selling cars in september 2025

    September 2025 was an eventful month for both carmakers and car buyers. New GST rates were implemented on September 22, which led to reduction in car prices, which in turn boosted sales to record levels. The Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling model of the month, closely followed by the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Creta. Check out the detailed sales report below to see the top 15 cars that were sold in September 2025.

    Rank

    Models

    September 2025

    August 2025

    September 2024

    MoM (%)

    YoY(%)

    1

    Tata Nexon

    22,573

    14,004

    11,470

    61

    97

    2

    Maruti Dzire

    20,038

    16,509

    10,853

    21

    85

    3

    Hyundai Creta (including Creta N Line & Creta Electric)

    18,861

    15,924

    15,902

    18

    19

    4

    Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic + Scorpio N)

    18,372

    9,840

    14,438

    87

    27

    5

    Tata Punch (including Punch EV)

    15,891

    10,704

    13,711

    48

    16

    6

    Maruti Swift

    15,547

    12,385

    16,241

    26

    -4

    7

    Maruti Wagon R

    15,388

    14,552

    13,339

    6

    15

    8

    Maruti Fronx

    13,767

    12,422

    13,874

    11

    -1

    9

    Maruti Baleno

    13,173

    12,549

    14,292

    5

    -8

    10

    Maruti Ertiga

    12,115

    18,445

    17,441

    -34

    -31

    11

    Mahindra Thar (including Thar Roxx)

    11,846

    6,997

    8,843

    69

    34

    12

    Hyundai Venue (including Venue N Line)

    11,484

    8,109

    10,259

    42

    12

    13

    Maruti Brezza

    10,173

    13,620

    15,322

    -25

    -34

    14

    Maruti Eeco

    10,035

    10,785

    11,908

    -7

    -16

    15

    Toyota Innova (Innova Crysta + Innova Hycross)

    9,783

    9,304

    8,052

    5

    21

    Key Takeaways

    Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling car in September 2025, achieving its highest-ever monthly sales of over 22,500 units. It also recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth of 97 percent. Do note that these figures also include the sales of Tata Nexon EV.

    Maruti Dzire front

    • After the Tata Nexon, the Maruti Dzire is the only model in this list to cross the sales mark of 20,000 units in September 2025. The Dzire saw positive growth of 21 percent and 85 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Action Shot

    • Hyundai Creta retained its third spot, with sales rising by 18 percent (MoM) and 19 percent (YoY). Hyundai dispatched over 18,800 units of the Creta in September, however, these figures include both Creta N Line and Creta Electric.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Front

    Tata Punch EV Side

    • The Tata Punch became the fifth best-selling model in September 2025 with over 15,800 dispatches. Its monthly sales grew by 48 percent, while it also posted a growth of 16 percent in yearly sales. These figures also include the Tata Punch EV.

    Also Check Out: Tata Punch New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Old vs New Prices Here

    Maruti Swift front design

    Maruti WagonR

    • Over 15,000 units of the Maruti Wagon R were dispatched last month. The hatchback’s monthly sales grew by over 800 units, while its yearly sales also increased by around 2,000 units.

    • Maruti shipped more than 13,700 units of the Fronx in September 2025. Although its MoM sales went up by 11 percent, the YoY demand remained consistent.

    Maruti Baleno

    • The Maruti Baleno is the only premium hatchback that has made it to the list of top 15 best-selling cars. Over 13,000 units were sold last month, however, it saw a decline of 8 percent in yearly sales.

    Maruti Ertiga

    • The top-sellling car of August 2025, the Maruti Ertiga, slipped to tenth position in September 2025. The MPV’s last month sales stood at 12,115 units, taking a hit of more than 30 percent in both MoM and YoY sales.

    Mahindra Thar Facelift Front

    • The Mahindra Thar managed to attract more than 11,800 buyers last month, with a significant growth of over 4,800 units compared to August 2025. These figures also include the sales of Mahindra Thar Roxx. Mahindra has given some model year updates to the 3-door version of the Thar. Check out our detailed story here.

    • With an increase of 42 percent in monthly sales, Hyundai dispatched more than 11,000 units of the Venue. It also includes Venue N Line sales.

    Maruti Brezza

    • Maruti Brezza’s September 2025 sales stood at just over 10,000 units, and faced  a decline of 25 percent in MoM sales. It also took a hit of 34 percent compared to September 2024.

    Maruti Eeco front three quarters

    • Although the Maruti Eeco’s MoM figures took a hit of 7 percent, Maruti still managed to dispatch over 10,000 units of this van, which shows that it’s still a relevant product in the market.

    • The Toyota Innova is at the bottom of the list, and fell short of around 200 units to cross the mark of 10,000 unit sales. It includes both Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

    Home
    New Cars
    News
