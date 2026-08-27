Tata Motors’ Cars Division Will Now Be Called TATA.CARS!

Tata Motors is seeing its best times in recent years, with models like the Nexon and Punch consistently topping sales charts. It is also India’s largest EV carmaker, with as many as 7 products in its portfolio, and many coming soon.

But, with all the new age cars and the latest technology, the brand also wants to create a new identity, and that’s exactly what it has announced today with a new brand name and a new tagline to reflect its modern product lineup. Here are all the details:

Tata Motors Cars Is Now TATA.CARS

Let’s talk about the headline, which is the renaming of Tata Motors’ PV (Passenger Vehicle) division to TATA.CARS. This has been done, specifically to distance the brand from its Commercial Vehicles division and rejuvenate its identity to go along with the modern and cutting-edge technologies in its cars.

This Naming Strategy Was Seen Before… Does TATA.CARS sound familiar? This naming strategy has been used previously, when the carmaker renamed its EV range as Tata.ev, which has evolved into its own sub-brand today.

A New Tagline

Besides the new name, there is a hip new tagline as well to signal the new brand. This tagline, ‘Nothing's Too Far’ replaces the erstwhile ‘Connecting Aspirations’, which has been used since 2017. According to the carmaker, this tagline sounds more relevant with times and injects a youthful appeal to its personality.

About TATA.CARS

One of the biggest carmakers of recent times in India with over 7 million cars on the roads, Tata Motors, now known as TATA.CARS offers a massive portfolio of 16 cars including ICE-powered and fully-electric offerings. It particularly focuses on the SUV segment, with its products like the Punch, Sierra, Harrier and Nexon gaining popularity over the times.

Furthermore, it has also disclosed some ambitious plans for the next few years, which includes a dedicated all-electric luxury car brand called ‘Avinya’, with its first product, the Avinya X coupe-SUV expected to roll out sometime next year.

Note: The new TATA.CARS name will only be used for marketing and branding purposes, with the legal entity still being called Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

CarDekho Says…

It is with breakneck speed that Tata Motors has gained market share in the last 5 years, and its new identity is welcome alongside the reinvented brand. It also showcases the carmaker's willingness to evolve and connect better with younger buyers. However, this also means that it should do justice to the new identity and ensure that an equal amount of goodwill is created with a capable and reliable product range to keep pushing upwards.

What are your thoughts on TATA.CARS? Comment down below!