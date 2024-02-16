Published On Feb 16, 2024 04:47 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

Even though the Curvv will be positioned above the Nexon, it will bear some common details with its smaller SUV sibling

The next entry for the compact SUV segment in India will be the Tata Curvv. It will be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions, just like the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. While we have already seen how the two Tata SUVs will differ, let’s now check out what will be in common between the two Tata offerings:

Similar Design Details Inside And Out

We first saw Tata implement the new split-headlight and LED DRL design philosophy from the Curvv concept on the facelifted Nexon. It will also be noticeable on the Curvv ICE as suggested by the closer-to-production version seen at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It comprises sharper LED DRLs that flank the grille, triangular housings for the LED headlights, and chrome inserts in the lower portion of the bumper. The Curvv will also have a connected LED DRL setup as provided on the facelifted Tata Nexon EV.

Even on the inside, Tata’s SUV-coupe appears to have a similarly minimalist dashboard and touch-based climate control panel as the Nexon.

Common Features In Plenty

As prevalent on the facelifted Nexon, the Curvv too will come with dual digital displays, one for infotainment and the other for driver’s cluster. Although it will have the same 10.25-inch digital driver display, it could get the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Nexon EV. Other shared features will include ventilated front seats, cruise control, wireless phone charging, height adjustable front seats, and connected car tech.

In terms of safety, we are expecting it to get the Nexon’s safety suite that includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Tata will also provide the Curvv with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which could include autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Similar Petrol & Diesel Powertrain Choices

ICE versions of both the Curvv and Nexon will get the choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Specifications Tata Curvv/ Nexon Petrol Tata Curvv/ Nexon Diesel Engine 1.2-litre turbo 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS/ 120 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm/ 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)/ 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Of course, the turbo-petrol engine in the Curvv is an all-new engine developed by Tata and last showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Curvv Launch Timeline

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV’s launch timelines have been confirmed, with the latter set to arrive first. We expect the Curvv ICE to have a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

