Modified On Feb 01, 2024 03:28 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The Curvv will get a 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine option alongside Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit

First Tata Curvv internal combustion engine (ICE) concept debuted at Auto Expo 2023.

The latest model showcased a Nexon-like fascia and sharpened rear profile.

Cabin confirmed to get Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel with backlit Tata logo and touch-based climate control panel.

Expected features to include dual digital displays, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and six airbags.

Curvv ICE is expected to launch by the end of 2024; prices could start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the biggest new car launches of 2024 will be the Tata Curvv and the production-ready SUV has debuted at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. This is the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the upcoming Tata SUV, which has now been confirmed to offer a diesel engine option as well.

Curvv Diesel Details

At the Auto Expo 2023, the Curvv was confirmed to get Tata’s newest 1.2-litre turbo-petrol TGDi engine (125 PS/225 Nm). Now, the model showcased at the Bharat Mobility expo confirms the availability of a 1.5-litre diesel unit (115 PS/260 Nm) on the Curvv. We expect the Curvv ICE to come with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Curvv will also be offered in an all-electric avatar, as the Curvv EV, which is likely to get multiple battery packs offering a claimed range of more than 500 km.

An Updated Design

The Tata Curvv ICE, showcased at the Bharat Mobility expo is pretty much what we will get when the SUV comes to showrooms, with some minor revisions. It gets an updated front end compared to the concept that we saw at the Auto Expo 2023. Its fascia has a lot of resemblance to the Nexon’s face, including the triangular headlight and fog lamp setup, LED DRLs, and the big chrome-studded bumper.

But the best view for the Curvv is the profile, highlighting its key design trait: the coupe roofline, which flows all the way to the high-seated rear end. The showcased Curvv ICE sits on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which still leave a lot of room in the wheel arches, especially at the rear.

Although its rear hasn’t seen any drastic changes since the last concept, the details are now more polished in this production-ready version. The dominant styling element is the horizontal tail lamp that spans the width of the SUV, and it also gets a split roof-integrated spoiler.

Interior And Features

Although Tata didn’t reveal any details of the Curvv ICE’s interior, we did get a peek into the showcased model’s cabin. It gets the new Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated ‘Tata’ logo in the centre, and dual digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation). Tata will also equip it with a touch-based climate control panel.

The production-spec Curvv is also expected to get ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, and paddle shifters. Its safety net is likely to include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Expected, Price Launch And Competition

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to go on sale by the end of 2024, with the Curvv EV originally slated to arrive first. We expect the former to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh while its EV derivative could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv ICE will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate, while the Curvv EV will go up against the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.