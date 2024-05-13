Modified On May 13, 2024 04:42 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer will come with Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 120 PS

Over the regular Altroz, it will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Altroz Racer could also get the option of a 7-speed dual clutch transmission from the facelifted Nexon.

To include new features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, and ventilated front seats.

Its safety kit will include 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Altroz is all set to receive a sportier avatar, called the Altroz Racer, in early June. However, it will be primarily about the looks and features unlike the last time Tata brought out sporty variants with the JTP badge. First unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer made its most recent appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year. With its sportier styling and more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line. Here’s what to expect from the Altroz Racer upon its launch.

Sportier Styling Elements

The Altroz Racer will not undergo any design changes to the actual bodywork, but it will feature styling elements that enhance its sporty appearance compared to the regular version. Based on its concept version showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, it will get a revised grille with mesh-like pattern and a new set of 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

The Altroz Racer concept was showcased in a sporty orange shade with dual white stripes running from the hood to the end of the roof. We can expect similar body graphics to be present on its production version as well.

Cabin Updates

Inside, the Altroz Racer will feature an all-black dashboard with black leatherette seat upholstery. It will also get themed ambient lighting around the dashboard, wireless charging dock, and footwell. The seats and the steering wheel will also get contrast stitching for a sportier appeal.

Feature Updates

The Altroz Racer will also come with additional features over the regular version of the hatchback. The highlights include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, heads up display, updated 7-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats.

The safety kit of the Altroz Racer will also be updated to include six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

More Powerful Turbo-petrol

The Altroz Racer will use the more powerful turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. Its specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT (expected)

Compared to the regular Altroz, the Racer version will feature a 6-speed manual transmission instead of the standard 5-speed manual. Tata could also offer the Altroz Racer with the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), in contrast to the 6-speed DCT offered with the regular Altroz.

Tata already offers the hatchback in a turbo-petrol variant, called Altroz i-Turbo. It also uses the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 140 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Altroz i-Turbo is expected to be sold alongside the Racer version, as an affordable alternative.

Expected Price

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

