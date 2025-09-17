Tata Altroz Facelift Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Gets A 5-star Safety Rating

With this, the Altroz has become the safest premium hatchback in India, preceding the Maruti Baleno that scored 4 stars in July 2025

Tata cars have been renowned for their safety, and in that regard, the Tata Altroz has now scored a full 5-star safety rating in its Bharat NCAP crash test. With this, it has become the safest premium hatchback, ahead of the Maruti Baleno, which scored a 4-star crash safety rating in July 2025. Notably, the pre-facelift version of the Altroz was crash-tested by Global NCAP in January 2020, where it received a 5-star safety rating. Here are the detailed Bharat NCAP crash test results of the Tata Altroz:

Model Rating Score Adult Occupant Protection ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 29.65/32 points Child Occupant Protection ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 44.90/49 points

Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 15.55/16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 14.11/16 points

Side pole impact test (Pole): OK

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Altroz offered ‘good’ protection to all critical parts of the driver, except both tibias, which got ‘adequate’ protection. Protection to all parts of the co-driver is ‘good’ as well, except the right tibia, which has been rated as ‘adequate’.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the occupant’s head and pelvis received ‘good’ protection, while safety to the chest was ‘marginal’, and for the abdomen it was ‘adequate’. In contrast, all parts of the passenger received ‘good’ protection in the side pole impact test.

Also Read: Maruti Dzire Secures 5 Star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP, Baleno Scores 4 Stars

Child Occupant Protection

Dynamic Score: 23.90/24 points

CRS Installation Score: 12/12 points

Vehicle assessment score: 9/13 points

For the child safety tests, the child restraint systems (CRS) were installed rearward facing with the help of ISOFIX child seat anchorages on the Tata Altroz. The 3-year-old dummy scored a full 8 out of 8 points in the frontal and 4 out of 4 in the side crash tests. Compared to this, the 18-month-old dummy lost some points in the frontal crash test (7.90 out of 8 points), while fetching a full score in the side crash test. This is the main reason why the Altroz’s child safety dynamic score is 23.90 out of 24.

Safety Features On Offer

The Tata Altroz comes with safety features such as 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and seatbelt reminders on all seats. The rear seats also come with ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Price And Rivals

The Tata Altroz is priced from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It locks horns with the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.