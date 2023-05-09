Published On May 09, 2023 10:20 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The Altroz will be the third premium hatchback in India to get the CNG option, but the first with two tanks and a sunroof

Tata debuted the Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo.

It will be the first Tata car to get its new twin-cylinder technology.

As per a leaked brochure, the Altroz CNG will offer boot space of 210 litres.

It will come with a sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen and reversing camera.

To be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (73.5PS/103Nm) with a 5-speed MT.

Expected to command a premium of around a lakh over the regular petrol variants.

The Tata Altroz CNG is about to go on sale soon and bookings have been open since April. It made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo; and now, the premium hatchback with the CNG kit has reached some dealerships across the country.

What Do The Images Reveal?

In the images, we can see the Altroz CNG finished in the Downtown Red shade. The pictured model was the top-spec XZ+ (S) variant, which gets dual-tone alloy wheels and even a sunroof. There’s also a couple of images which show us the Altroz CNG’s boot space (210 litres) while also giving us a look at the arrangement of the twin CNG cylinders under the luggage area.

Features On Board The Altroz CNG

Apart from a sunroof and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the Altroz CNG will also be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start/stop, auto climate control, and rain-sensing wipers. It will also be offered with height-adjustable driver seat, a four-speaker sound system with two tweeters, and keyless entry.

Its safety kit will include dual airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Powertrain Details

Tata will provide the Altroz CNG with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (73.5PS/103Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. In petrol mode, it is rated to produce 88PS and 115Nm. Another distinctive feature of this Tata powertrain is that it can start up in CNG mode.

Expected Price And Competition

The Altroz CNG will likely go on sale in the coming days while commanding a premium of around a lakh over the corresponding petrol-only variants. Its competitors will be the Maruti Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG.

